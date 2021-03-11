A Chicago filmmaker was making an earthworm horror flick — then the pandemic shutdown made things weird

CHICAGO — Alex Phillips’ first feature film, “All Jacked Up and Full of Worms,” follows a motel worker who discovers snorting earthworms gives him a euphoric, hallucinatory trip. The man’s psychotic bender — which involves a giant worm king — unfolds in Chicago alleys.

Phillips was halfway through his 18-day shoot in March 2020 when things really got weird.

“We were in an alleyway in a more industrial part of Chicago. We’re pretty isolated, and we’re turning on smoke machines. We’re lighting things with green and purple. We have this worm puppet, and these people are, like, hallucinating and freaking out,” Phillips told the Tribune by phone as he recalled how news about the coronavirus pandemic reached the set.

“We’re all so exhausted, and we are getting all this misinformation about what coronavirus is and looking around at each other like, Are you sick? Are you sick? What’s happening? I’d say just right before we shut down, we were starting to kind of freak out about it.”

The 31-year-old filmmaker said March 12 was his final shoot day. The Chicago Film Office stopped issuing permits days later. Indie features like Phillips’ film account for more than a tenth of the 522 projects the film office said it permitted in 2019.

Phillips, who lives in the Uptown neighborhood, said at first his team thought their break would last two weeks. But weeks turned months, and Phillips’ “super tiny” budget was stretched to the max as challenges like what to do with the cast arose from the shutdown. Lead actor Phillip Andre Botello had come from LA to film. He initially hung around Chicago to see if things would blow over.

“We had to figure out what to do with him. It was pretty confusing ... then had to rush to fly him back to LA because we didn’t want the airport to close and him to be stuck here,” Phillips said. “Also, we were giving him per diem, so we didn’t want to run out of money just to house our displaced actors. We were kind of stuck for sure.”

Then there was the screenplay, which had to be reconceived and rewritten. Some scenes were redone, while others were added to accommodate location changes, actor availability and a smaller crew. Phillips said he initially envisioned extras performing a choreographed dance in a parking lot, but that was scrapped. Indoor scenes were moved outside, and kissing shots were reimagined.

“I’d say the heart of the film is still there and very much the same, if not a little bit more fully realized, just because we had this rare opportunity in the middle of our shooting to study the story that we were telling,” Phillips said.

But perhaps the biggest nightmare in making this horror film was dealing with the 40-year-old van Phillips borrowed from a friend. The van is a character and a location in the movie, and Phillips said his friend warned him during the spring 2020 shoot the van would die. Spoiler alert: The van died during production shutdown. Phillips and producer Ben Gojer drove to Iowa shortly before production resumed in the fall of 2020 to pick up a 1985 Chevrolet G20 van that “looked like someone had been throwing baseballs at it” for decades. “Now I own this creepy $400 van,” Phillips said, adding that it’s for sale.

Phillips said the second shoot went smoothly, with no one to his knowledge getting sick with coronavirus. He credited a group effort that extended beyond the production team. La Michoacana Premium frozen treat shop, for example, let cameras roll overnight at its Pilsen location “and gave us these amazing boutique popsicles. And the owner, she acted in the scene. She gave us this beautiful scream,” Phillips said.

The film is in postproduction, with Phillips aiming for an early 2022 premiere. He said the project was supported by a $4,000 grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and he’s writing more grants “just to get us to the finish line.” Phillips, who was inspired by arthouse horror movies, creature features and John Cassavetes’ work, said he learned a lot writing and directing his first feature film.

“I thought I was ready for it, you know? As ready as I could be. I had written and directed, produced several experimental horror genre shorts, the ones that made festivals like Maryland, Palm Springs and Chicago International. I was feeling good about myself,” he said.

“I knew it would take a lot, so I had this great set of collaborators, just people that I’ve worked with before. People that I trust. People whose work that I admire. But there was no way I could have planned for a global pandemic. I just couldn’t have done it without my crew, my collaborators, my cast. We stayed together through the pandemic, and I think if I had a different group of people this movie wouldn’t be done.”