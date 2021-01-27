Who makes the best king cakes in South Mississippi? Tell us your favorites of 2021.

Without Mardi Gras parades and parties to attend, there’s still one thing that’ll let the good times roll in 2021 — king cake.

Bakeries across South Mississippi are bringing some sweetness to bitter times by creating their classic confections along with new twists.

We want to highlight the Coast businesses doing their best to bring a taste of normality to an otherwise very abnormal Carnival season.

Vote for your favorite king cake-maker, and we’ll publish the results on Friday, Feb. 5, online and the print edition’s Marquee.

Only one vote per person will be accepted. If there are multiple answers, only the first one will count.