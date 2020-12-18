COVID forces cancellation of one of the biggest Mardi Gras parades on the MS Coast

It’s only been canceled five times in 106 years, but concerns over safety during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic means the Pass Christian Mardi Gras Parade is canceled for 2021.

The St. Paul’s Carnival Association and the City of Pass Christian made the decision to cancel the parade that was scheduled to roll on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

“Through our long 106 year history of parading through the streets of Pass Christian, only five years during War Time was the “Pass Parade” canceled and Mars Ruled those carnival seasons,” the organizers posted on Facebook. “68 years later, with a heavy heart, St. Paul’s Carnival Association will have Pan Rule the 2021 Carnival Season.”

While proceeds from the parade help support many local charities, conditions during the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to limit large gatherings make it difficult to safely put on this size of an event, the post said.

The 2022 parade is scheduled for Feb. 27.

New Orleans has canceled all Mardi Gras parades for the upcoming Carnival Season.

Other parades canceled for 2021 are North Bay Mardi Gras Parade in D’Iberville and St. Martin and the Krewe of Nereids Parade in Bay St. Louis and Waveland.

As of now, the Ocean Springs parades are still scheduled to run, with the annual Elks parade on Jan. 30 and the Ocean Springs Carnival Association’s night parade planned for Feb. 12.