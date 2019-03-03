Krewe of Neptune parade brings bursts of color to downtown Biloxi

King Neptune XXXV William Matthew Langlinais acknowleges the crowd during his toast at Biloxi City Hall Saturday night.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
The first float with the first throws start of the Neptune Parade in Biloxi Saturday night.
Biloxi City Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich toasts the King and Queen of Neptune on Saturday night.
Crowds lined up for throws during the Neptune Parade in Biloxi Saturday night.
Neptune Parade rolling the streets of Biloxi on Saturday night.
Neptune Queen XXXV Cari Ann Dunning throws to the crowds lined along Hwy 90 in Biloxi Saturday night.
Neptune Parade revelers reaching for throws in the stands at City Hall in Biloxi Saturday night.
Ole Biloxi Marching Club member Dan Nichol hands out a flower in exchange for a kiss on the cheek during the Neptune Parade in Biloxi Saturday night.
Biloxi High School Marching Band performing in front of City Hall during the Neptune Parade Saturday night.
Neptune Parade revelers reaching for throws along Lemeuse Street in Biloxi Saturday night.
