We want to know: Who has the best king cake on the Coast?

Mardi Gras isn’t just in New Orleans or Mobile, and that goes for king cakes, too.
People drive to New Orleans East for a flaky king cake from Dong Phuong or a king cake on a stick in Slidell. They have strong opinions about which is better: Haydel’s or Randazzo’s.
But there’s delicious king cake on the Mississippi Coast, too, and the Sun Herald wants to celebrate that.
You’ve had all Mardi Gras season to order and try king cakes from Coast bakeries, from Waveland to Pascagoula.
You’ve tried traditional and flavor filled cakes. You may have even had a bacon king cake, a pulled pork cake or even one filled with coconut or cookie butter.
We want to hear your voice. Tell us who has the best king cake on the Mississippi Coast.
Fill out this quick form (no, you don’t have to include contact information or an email address) to tell us your pick. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.
Finalists from your input will be selected, and a final poll will be published Friday. The winner will be announced on Fat Tuesday.
It’s not Lent yet, y’all. Get those king cakes and submit your favorites!
