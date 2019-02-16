Meet the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 2019 Royal Court

The Gulf Coast Carnival Association announces its 2019 royal court, which includes the dukes, maids, pages, flag bearers and key girl.
See the March 3 Sun Herald for pictures and profiles of the 2019 GCCA’s King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib.
GCCA 2019 Dukes
Jeffrey Ward Bertucci of Gulfport is the husband of Lauren Farragut Bertucci. They are the parents of Ward and Olivia Bertucci. He is a graduate of Gulfport High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana State University and juris doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. While in college Jeff was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he served as tribune and IFC delegate. He served as treasurer of LSU Interfraternity Council and was a member of LSU Order of Omega. He is director of operations and general counsel at F.E.B. Distributing Co. in Gulfport.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
In 2017, Jeff was recognized as One Coast Award Top 10 under 40. He has served as chairman of the Rapiscan Systems Classic Ambassador Club and president of Gulfport Gridiron Club. He is past president of LSU Alumni Association MS Gulf Coast Chapter and is a board member of Humane Society of South Mississippi, Gulfport Rotary Club and Extra Table Community Board. He is a member of Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon Advisory Committee, Mississippi Bar, Mississippi Beer Distributors Association, National Beer Wholesalers Association Next Generation Group, Gulf Coast Business Council, The Revelers, Gulfport Yacht Club, Bayou Bluff Tennis Club, and is past president of Trinity United Methodist Church.
GCCA affiliations: Jeff served as a page to King d’Iberville along with his brother, Ryland, in 1994. His grandfather, Frank Bertucci, served a King d’Iberville in 1961. His father, Frank E. Bertucci, served as duke in 1986, associate captain in 1991 and 1992, King d’Iberville in 1994 and chairman of the board in 2002 and 2003. His uncle, Paul Bertucci, served as a duke in 1988 and 1994 and King d’Iberville in 2001. His sister, Lee Anne Bertucci, served as a page to Queen Ixolib in 1991.
Chad Warner Blalack of Gulfport is the husband of Dr. Ginny Blalack. They are the parents of Warner and Collins Blalack. He is a graduate of Gulfport High School. He graduated magna cum laude from Delta State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and summa cum laude with a master’s degree in business administration. At Delta State he was a four-year football letterman and a member of the 2000 NCAA Division II National Champion Team. He was also a member of the Gulf South Conference All-Academic Team. He went on to graduate cum laude from the University of Mississippi School Of Law. He is president of Kare-In-Home Management of Gulfport.
Chad is a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Trinity United Methodist Church and Young Presidents Organization. He previously served on the executive committee for the American Heart Association Heart Ball and is founder of Kare-In-Home Ministries.
GCCA affiliations: Chad’s father, Clay Blalack, served as a duke in 2010 and as King d’Iberville in 2014.
David J. Leckich of Biloxi is the husband of Ann-Marie Leckich. They are the parents of Victoria Leckich. He is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He is the court administrator for the City of Biloxi Municipal Court.
He is a board member of the Revelers and a member of The Order of Mithras. He serves as a member of the board of trustee of the Slavic Benevolent Association, an advisory board member of the Maritime & Seafood Industry, and a past member of Nativity BVM Elementary School Board and The Peoples Bank advisory board. He and his family are members of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish.
GCCA affiliations: David’s father, Joseph Leckich, served as a duke in 1980. His daughter, Victoria, was a flag bearer in 2010. His cousin, Rose Dellenger, was a page in 1971. His cousin, Elliott Voivedich, was a flag bearer in 1981 and serves as a duke in 2019. His cousin, Dana Farris, was a maid in 1983. His cousin, Reva Hopkins, was flag bearer in 1986. His niece, Ashleigh Pickich Lamas, was a flag bearer in 1993 and a maid in 2004. His cousin, Shanel Williams, was a maid in 2004. His cousin, Jim Hardin, was a duke in 2007. His cousin, Evelyn Dellenger, was a maid in 2015. His cousin, Ezra Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 2017.
John Mallett, MD, of Biloxi is the son of the late Harrell and the late Tillie Mallett. He is a graduate of St. Martin High School. He attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Delta State University. He received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He did his residency training in OB/GYN at the University of South Carolina. He is president of Biloxi OB/GYN PA and has been practicing medicine in Biloxi since 1989.
He is a member of the board of directors for Bancorp South and Merit Health Biloxi. He served on the school board of Mercy Cross and St. Patrick High School. He is a member of the Order of Mithras where he has been a duke and king. He has been a duke and king for both the Krewe of Athena and the Order of Billikens. He is member of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish.
GCCA affiliations: John served as a duke in 1997. His brother, Presley Mallet, was a duke in 2015. His niece, Christina Pitzer Mason, was a maid in 2008. His niece, Shanel Marie Williams, served as a maid in 2004. His nephew, Robby Williams, serves as a duke in 2019. His nephews, Kenner McCaleb and Riggs McCaleb, serves as pages to King d’Iberville in 2019.
Vincent J. Pisciotta, MD, of Biloxi is the husband of Michele Pisciotta. They are the parents of Laurie, Cara, Quinlan, Vincent and Sophia Pisciotta. He graduated salutatorian from Independence High School in Independence, Louisiana. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and his medical degree from Louisiana State University Medical School. He did his residency training at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. He has board certifications in ENT and Sleep Medicine. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
He serves as president of The Foundation of St. Patrick and a member of the boards of Charter Bank and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Big Game Fishing Club. He is a member of St. James Catholic Church and the St. Patrick Gold Club. He is a purple jacket recipient of the Tiger Athletic Foundation.
Elliott Voivedich is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Schultz Jr. and the late Charley Voivedich. He is a graduate of Mercy Cross High School in Biloxi. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he earned a bachelor’s of science in business administration. While at USM, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and USM’s Who’s Who. He is a past member of the Phi Kappa Tau Board of Governors. He is currently employed as the Associate Campus Director for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at Keesler AFB.
Elliott is a member of the St. Patrick Alumni Association, the USM Alumni Association, Ohr-O’keefe Museum of Art and Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum. He is also a member of the Revelers. He served as a duke in the Krewe of Athena in 2004. He is a past member of the Veterans Affairs Administrators of Mississippi and the Western Association of Veterans Education Specialists. He is a Gulf Coast Carnival Association volunteer and has volunteered with both the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity.
GCCA affiliations: He served as a flag bearer in 1981. His sister, Rose Sekul Dellenger, was as a page to Queen Ixolib in 1971. His sister, Dana Voivedich Farris, served as a maid in 1983. His sister, Reva Schultz Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 1986. His niece, Evelyn Dellenger, served as a maid in 2015. His nephew, Ezra Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 2017. His uncle, Joseph Leckich, served as a duke in 1980. His cousin, David Leckich, serves as a duke in 2019. His cousin, Ashleigh Pickich Lamas, served as a flag bearer in 1993 and a maid in 2004. His cousin, Victoria Leckich, was a flag bearer in 2010. His cousin, Shanel Marie Williams, served as a maid in 2004 His cousin, Robby Williams, serves as a duke in 2019. His cousin, Cole Hardin, was a flag bearer in 2006. His cousin, Kenner McCaleb, serves as a page to King d’Iberville in 2019. His cousin, Riggs McCaleb, serves as a page to King d’Iberville in 2019. His cousin, Clay Courtney, was a flag bearer in 1985. His cousin, Jim Hardin, served as a duke in 2007.
Robby Mack Williams, DMD, of Biloxi is the husband of Shanel Marie Williams. They are the parents of Gavyn, Kenner, Riggs and Anne Ramsey. He is a graduate of St. Martin High School. He attended The University of Mississippi where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentistry with a Doctorate of Medicine in dentistry. He is the owner of Southern Magnolia Smiles Dentistry in Ocean Spring and co-owner of Escatawpa Family Dentistry in Moss Point.
He is a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Parish. He is a board member of The Mississippi Gulf Coast Big Game Fishing Club. He is a member of the Order of Mithras, The Revelers, Sunkist Country Club, Treasure Oaks Country Club and the Slavic Benevolent Association. He has served as king of Bonne Vivantes and as a duke of The Revelers and Krewe of Athena.
GCCA affiliations: His wife, Shanel Marie Williams, was a maid in 2004. His father-in-law, James F. Hardin, was a duke in 2007. His sons, Kenner Martin McCaleb and Riggs Franklin McCaleb, serve as page to King d’Iberville in 2019. His brother-in-law, Cole Franklin Hardin, served as a flag bearer in 2006. His uncle, Joseph Leckich, was a duke in 1980. His uncle, Johnny Mallett, was a duke in 1997 and serves as a duke in 2019. His uncle, Presley Mallett, was a duke in 2015. His cousin, Christina Pitzer Mason, was a maid in 2008. His cousin, Elliott Voivedich, was a flag bearer in 1981 and serves as a duke in 2019. His cousin, Dana Voivedich Farris, was a maid in 1983. His cousin, Rose Sekul Dellenger, was a page to Queen Ixolib in 1971. His cousin, Reva Schultz Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 1986. His cousin, Evelyn Dellenger, was a maid in 2015. His cousin, Katelyn Johnston Derouen, was a maid in 2015. His cousin, Ezra Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 2017. His cousin, David Leckich, serves as a duke in 2019. His cousin, Ashleigh Pickich Lamas, was a flag bearer 1993 and a maid in 2004. His cousin, Victoria Leckich, was a flag bearer in 2010. His cousin, Clay Courtney, was a flag bearer in 1985.
Gregory P. Wyrosdick of Biloxi is the husband of Melinda G. Wyrosdick. They are the parents of Nicholas and Noah Wyrosdick. He is a graduate of Harrison Central High School where he was student body president, a member of the Harrison Central Hall of Fame and played varsity baseball. He attended Tulane University as a member of the Naval ROTC and studied biology. At the University of Mississippi he studied biology and electrical engineering. He studied electrical engineering at the University of South Alabama where he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He was a member of the Eta Kappa Nu Electrical Engineering Honor Society and Thu Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society. He is owner and principal engineer of Welcon Electrical Consultants of Gulfport.
He is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Mississippi Engineering Society and the National Electrical Contractors Association. He is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and Gulfport Gridiron Club. He is a 2004 graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast. He is a past board member of Orange Grove Youth Association where he volunteered as a coach for 14 years.
GCCA affiliations: His son, Nicholas Wyrosdick, served as a page to King d’Iberville in 2007. His cousin, Austin Creel, was a flag bearer in 2009.
GCCA 2019 Maids
Abbie Elizabeth Brashier of Biloxi is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allen Brashier of Biloxi and Karen Dibbs Brashier of Biloxi. Her maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. John E. Dibbs. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Brashier.
She attended Biloxi High School where she graduated with highest honors. At Biloxi High School she was senior class president, editor-in-chief of the yearbook staff, president of the history and law club, a member of National Honor Society and a Biloxi High School Hall of Fame inductee. She is a junior at the University of Mississippi majoring in public policy leadership with a minor in journalism. She is member of the Trent Lott Leadership Institute as well as a Patricia Lott Scholar and Bledsoe Scholar. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, the Associated Student Body, Rho Lambda Honor Society and The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
She is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was the 2016 recipient of the City of Biloxi Youth Volunteer of the year and was a member of the 2017 Mississippi Gulf Coast Debutante Society.
GCCA affiliations: Abbie served as a page to Queen Ixolib in 2009. Her father, Robert A. Brashier, served as a duke in 2003 and 2013. Her uncle, Jim E. Brashier, served as a duke in 2000 and served as King d’Iberville in 2003. Her cousin, Dewey Brashier Mason, served as a maid in 2008 and served as Queen Ixolib in 2009. Her cousin, Analise Brashier Riggins, served as a maid in 2009 and served as Queen lxolib in 2013. Her great aunt, Mildred Eley, served as Queen Ixolib in 1927.
Victoria Kathleen Mayer of Gulfport is the daughter of Roman and Kathleen Mayer. Her maternal grandparents are Ben and Nancy Stone. Her paternal grandparents are Roman and Laurie Mayer and the late Mrs. Karin Ludewig.
She is a graduate of Gulfport High School, where she was on the principal’s honor roll, a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and a member of the Gulfport High soccer and swim teams. She was also vice president of the Cotillion Club of Gulfport. She was a member of the 2016 Mississippi Gulf Coast Debutante Society. Victoria is a student at the University of Mississippi majoring in accounting with a minor in finance. She is on the dean’s honor roll and a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and is member of Chi Omega Sorority. She also volunteers with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
GCCA affiliations: Victoria was a flag bearer in 2010. Her father, Roman Mayer, was a duke in 2011 and 2016. Her mother, Kathleen Stone Mayer, was a maid in 1985. Her sisters, Jane Perrin and Karin Mayer, were both maids in 2017. Her grandfather, Ben Stone, was a duke in 1978. Her aunt, Virginia Robinson, was a maid in 1983. Her cousin, Reed Bourgeois, was a page in 2000 and her cousin, Elizabeth Bourgeois Lacy, was a maid in 2014.
Colby Raye McMurphy of Biloxi is the daughter of David and Angie McMurphy. Her maternal grandparents are Charlotte Yost and the late Charles R. Yost. Her paternal grandparents are A.J. McMurphy Jr. and Judy McMurphy.
She is a graduate of Biloxi High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and secretary for Student to Student. She was a diamond girl, a cheerleader and two-time all-American cheerleader. She is a 2016 member of the Gulf Coast Debutante Society. She is a senior at Mississippi State University studying business administration with a concentration in management with minors in finance and marketing. She is a member of Phi Mu and Undergraduate Women in Business. She received a scholarship to attend the annual Intercollegiate Business Conference at Harvard University.
She is a member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church. She is currently completing an internship at the Bank of Commerce in Starkville.
Grace Elizabeth Munro of Ocean Springs is the daughter of Jerry Munro and Dee Dee Munro. Her maternal grandparents are Sandra DeJean Patterson and the late Lynn Patterson. Her paternal grandparents are the late Tommy Munro and the late Elizabeth Falls Munro.
She is a high honors graduate of Ocean Springs High School where she was president of the National Technical Honor Society. She was selected for Ocean Springs High School Hall of Fame and Who’s Who as the most well-rounded. She was dance team captain and was Ocean Springs High School Most Outstanding Female Student. She was Lions Club of Mississippi Camellia Queen 2014, North Bay Civitan Club Civistar Student of the Month, a member of National Honor Society, Ambassador/Mentor member, Gulf Coast Youth Leadership Member, Singing River Electric Youth Leadership member and Student to Student Club member as well as vice president, founding member and captain of Diamond Girls at Ocean Springs High School. She was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Health Occupations Students of America and the student council where she served as freshman class president. She was awarded the National Math and Science Initiative Award and was on the principal’s list. She was a Kelli’s Steps School of Dance Competitive Dancer for seven years. She was Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2014 and served a Mississippi state page to Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Rep. Jeffrey Guice.
She is a senior at the University of Mississippi where she is majoring in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in psychology. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Alpha Epsilon Delta Medical Honor Society, Lambda Sigma Honor Society, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and Rho Lambda National Sorority Leadership Recognition Society. She is on the chancellor’s honor roll and is a provost scholar. She is recipient of the Elk’s Most Valuable Student Scholarship, University of Mississippi Catherine Ann Seely Scholarship and Ole Miss Academic Achievement. She was Miss All-America City 2018 and a contestant in the Miss Mississippi contest. She received the Debra Franco Non-Finalist Talent Award, Miss America 1959 Lynda Lee Mead Scholarship, Non-Finalist Overall Swimsuit Award, Quality of Life Finalist Award and Miracle Maker Finalist Award. She is a member of Ole Miss Big Event and Logistics subcommittee, judicial board of Panhellenic Council and Ole Miss Student Alumni Council. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority where she is assistant vice president of new member education. She was a member of Ole Miss Rebelette Dance Team and Student Activities Association where she served on the pageants committee and disability services note-taker.
She is a member of the Oxford campus of Pinelake Church where she is leader of 12th-grade Bible study and is involved with children’s ministry. She is creator of “Volunteerism: Things Get Solved When You Get Involved” initiative. She is a Campus Crusade member. She volunteers for Buddy Walk, the Muscle Walk, Relay For Life, Supporters to Encourage Performing Arts Students, Breaking Barriers, The Lord is My Help, Humane Society and American Cancer Society. She is a multi-award winner at the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen 2014 Awards including Miss Congeniality, overall interview, overall evening gown and overall scholastic winner in 2013. She is Dance Educators of America national overall soloist winner and received a scholarship to the Las Vegas Ballet Company. She was Dance Makers Inc. regional overall Redder scholarship winner and Contest of Champions national overall trio winner. As a local theater performer she played Sandy in “Grease,” Annie in “Annie” and Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” She was Ocean Springs High School Greyhound idol winner.
GCCA affiliations: Grace served as a flagbearer in 2011 and as a page to Queen Ixolib in 2008. Her father, Jerry Munro, was lieutenant captain in 2003 and 2004, captain in 2005 and 2006 and a duke in 1989 and 2002. Her sister, Lilly Munro, was a page to Queen Ixolib in 2011 and a flag bearer in 2015. Her grandfather, Tommy Munro, was King d’Iberville in 1989. Her aunt, Jata Munro, was Queen Ixolib in 1982. Her aunt, Lizana Munro, was a maid in 1982.
Mary Margaret Muths of Gulfport is the daughter of Sherman Muths and Wendy Muths. Her maternal grandparents are the late Robyn Rudat Allen and Clifton Graves Allen. Her paternal grandparents are Sherman and Celia Muths.
She is a graduate of Gulfport High School where she was an eminent scholar and annual staff editor. She is a junior at the University of Alabama studying to become a child life specialist. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Reformed University Fellowship as well as a member of the Honors College at the University of Alabama.
She is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Leah Michelle O’Neill of Biloxi is the daughter of Michael D. and Cynthia L. O’Neill. Her maternal grandparents are Donal L. and Betty J. Smith. Her paternal grandparents are Edgar L. O’Neill Jr. and Carol B. O’Neill.
She is a high honors graduate of St. Patrick Catholic High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and campus ministry. She was voted captain of the dance team and a member of the homecoming court. She is a senior at the University of Southern Mississippi studying nursing. She is a recipient of the Leadership Scholarship and has been recognized on the dean’s list. She is a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and USM Christian Nurses Fellowship.
She and her family are members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport.
GCCA affiliations: Leah served as Key Girl in 2015. Her sister, Olivia O’Neill, was a maid in 2016. Her father, Michael O’Neill, serves as treasurer of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association board of directors.
Kameron Alexandra Simpson of Gulfport is the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth Simpson. Her maternal grandparents are the late James Ewell Bost Sr. and Mrs. Fann Graddy Bost of Amory, Mississippi. Her paternal grandparents are the late James Charles Simpson Sr. and the late Emily Jeanne Blake Simpson of Pass Christian.
She is a graduate of Gulfport High School where she served as yearbook editor and community service officer for the Key Club. She also served as corresponding secretary for the Cotillion Club of Gulfport and was a member of the 2016 Mississippi Gulf Coast Debutante Society. She is a senior at the University of Mississippi majoring in integrated marketing and communications. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority where she is social chairman and parents weekend coordinator. She also served on the homecoming service committee. She volunteer with Lafayette Oxford University Community Kid’s Club, Girl Scouts of America, Oxford Exchange Club Family Center and was a board member of the 2018 Martini Shakedown.
She is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport and Oxford University United Methodist Church in Oxford.
GCCA affiliation: Her sister, Erin Simpson, was a maid in 2017.
Mallory Suzanne Welter of Biloxi is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Michael Welter. Her maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Shemper. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. John L. Welter Jr.
She is a highest honor graduate of the Biloxi High School where she was a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Key Club and Mu Alpha Theta. She is a senior at the University of Southern Mississippi pursuing a degree in nursing. She is a recipient of the Academic Excellence Award, USM Leadership Scholarship, USM Alumni Scholarship, John M. and Elizabeth Beeman Bleuer Scholarship, Biloxi Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, 1910 Foundation Endowment Nursing Scholarship and the Fredrick E. Tatum Nursing Scholarship. She is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Golden Key Honor Society and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing Gamma Lambda Chapter. She has maintained a grade point average that has put her on the president’s and/or the dean’s list every semester. She is a member of Phi Mu Alpha Omicron.
She attends Venture Church in Hattiesburg. She volunteers at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg and as a camp counselor at Camp L.U.C.K., a camp for children with heart defects located in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a 2016 member of the Gulf Coast Debutante Society as well as a member of the Order of Billikens and the Krewe of Athena. She was a member of Kelli’s Steps School of Dance Award Winning Showstoppers and performed for GCCA for many years as part of the pre-parade entertainment in front of City Hall and as special entertainment before the coronation ball.
GCCA affiliations: Her uncle, Jeffrey Shemper, was a page to King d’Iberville in 1969. Her mother, Leah Shemper Welter, was key girl in 1981. Her cousin, Niki Canonici Shemper, was a maid in 1998. Her cousin, Derek Shemper, was a flag bearer in 1996.
GCCA 2019 Pages
Kenner Martin McCaleb of Biloxi is the son of Dr. Robby Williams and Shanel Williams. He attends Nativity BVM Elementary School where he has been on the honor roll since kindergarten and is in the gifted program. He is a member of Nativity BVM Catholic Church and attends Twin Lakes Summer Camp.
He plays Biloxi Little League baseball. He is on the Biloxi Baseball All Star, Biloxi Bombers travel baseball, the underclassmen travel baseball and the Biloxi Red Hawks travel soccer teams. He is point guard for the Nativity BVM Elementary School basketball team as well as a member of the school robotics team and track team and is a member of The Academy Baseball, MS.
In Kenner’s free time, he likes dirt bike riding, deep sea fishing, snow skiing and going to Ole Miss sporting events.
GCCA affiliations: Kenner’s mother, Shanel Williams, was a maid in 2004. His father, Robby Williams, serves as a duke in 2019. His brother, Riggs McCaleb, is a page to King d’Iberville in 2019. His grandfather, James F. Hardin, was a duke in 2007. His uncle, Cole Hardin, was a flag bearer in 2005. His uncle, Joseph Leckich, was a duke in 1980. His uncle, Johnny Mallett, was a duke in 1997 and serves a duke in 2019. His uncle, Presley Mallett, was a duke in 2015. His cousin, Christina Pitzer Mason, was a maid in 2008. His cousin, Elliott Voivedich, was a flag bearer in 1981 and is a duke in 2019. His cousin, Dana Voivedich Farris, was a maid in 1983. His cousin, Rose Sekul Dellenger, was a page to Queen Ixolib in 1971. His cousin, Reva Schultz Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 1986. His cousin, Evelyn Dellenger, was a maid in 2015. His cousin, Katelyn Johnston Derouen, was a maid in 2015. His cousin, Ezra Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 2017. His cousin, David Leckich, serves as a duke in 2019. His cousin, Ashleigh Pickich Lamas, was a flag bearer in 1993 and maid in 2004. His cousin, Victoria Leckich, was a flag bearer in 2010. His cousin, Clay Courtney, was a flag bearer in 1985.
Riggs Franklin McCaleb of Biloxi is the son of Dr. Robby Williams and Shanel Williams. He attends Nativity BVM Elementary School where he has been on the honor roll since kindergarten. He is a member of Nativity BVM Catholic Church and attends Twin Lakes Summer Camp.
He plays Biloxi Little League baseball and is on Biloxi Baseball All Star team. He also plays Biloxi recreation soccer. He is a member of Nativity Elementary choir and Lego club as well as a member of The Academy Baseball, MS.
In his free time, Riggs likes to ride dirt bikes, go fishing, play piano and go to Ole Miss events.
GCCA affiliations: Riggs’s mother, Shanel Williams, was a maid in 2004. His father, Robby Williams, serves as a duke in 2019. His brother, Kenner McCaleb, is a page to King d’Iberville in 2019. His grandfather, James F. Hardin, was a duke in 2007. His uncle, Cole Hardin, was a flag bearer in 2005. His uncle, Joseph Leckich, was a duke in 1980. His uncle, Johnny Mallett, was a duke in 1997 and serves a duke in 2019. His uncle, Presley Mallett, was a duke in 2015. His cousin, Christina Pitzer Mason, was a maid in 2008. His cousin, Elliott Voivedich, was a flag bearer in 1981 and duke in 2019. His cousin, Dana Voivedich Farris, was a maid in 1983. His cousin, Rose Sekul Dellenger, was a page to Queen Ixolib in 1971. His cousin, Reva Schultz Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 1986. His cousin, Evelyn Dellenger, was a maid in 2015. His cousin, Katelyn Johnston Derouen, was a maid in 2015. His cousin, Ezra Hopkins, was a flag bearer in 2017. His cousin, David Leckich, serves as a duke in 2019. His cousin, Ashleigh Pickich Lamas, was a flag bearer in 1993 and maid in 2004. His cousin, Victoria Leckich, was a flag bearer in 2010. His cousin, Clay Courtney, was a flag bearer in 1985.
Mary Carlton Descher of Ocean Springs is the daughter of Gregg S. and Meredith Cash Descher. She attends Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School where she is a member of the school district gifted program, Connections. She was selected as a member of the leadership team at school and then was voted vice president by her peers. She has been a dancer at Donna’s Dance for nine years and a member of the competition team, DKG, for four years where she and her team have received numerous awards including first place overall and best in choreography in various competitions. She is the recipient of scholarships from dance companies across the country, including JUMP, NRG and Art in Motion for the past two years. She is a member of St. Paul Methodist Church in Ocean Springs where she is an active member of the youth group.
GCCA affiliations: Her mother, Meredith Descher, served as maid in 1998. Her father, Gregg Descher, served as duke in 2012 and 2013. Her sister, Katherine Descher, was a page to King d’ Iberville in 2013 and a flag bearer in 2015.
Emma Joy Mitchell of Biloxi is the daughter of Jamie Barhanovich. She is a student at North Bay Elementary School where she is an honor roll student and a member of the 2018-19 yearbook staff. She is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She is in her fifth year as a dancer at Kelli’s Steps School of Dance and her second year on Kelli’s Steps Showstopper competition team.
GCCA affiliations: Her mother, Jamie Barhanovich, was a maid in 2004. Her aunt, Dana Barhanovich, was a maid in 2014 and a flag bearer in 2009. She has numerous cousins and uncles who have served as maids, dukes, pages and flag bearers for GCCA.
GCCA 2019 Flag Bearers
Sohni Rainna Beamon of Gulfport is the daughter of Dr. Vernon Beamon and Dr. Rainna Bahadur. She attends Bayou View Middle School where she is a cheerleader. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoys tennis, cooking, baking and is an avid traveler.
Ryland Baily Buford of Gulfport is the son of Jeremy and Ashley Buford. He is a student at Bayou View Middle School. He has been an avid tennis player since age 4 and travels all over to national level tournaments. He plays on the varsity tennis team for Gulfport High School. He attends Trinity United Methodist Church where he is active in the youth program.
Caroline Allen Dellenger of Biloxi is the daughter of Renee and Charlie Dellenger. She attends St. Patrick Catholic High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society and a student council representative. She is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where she volunteers with the elementary school summer camp. She enjoys playing softball, basketball and cheering for the Irish. Her hobbies include traveling and outdoor activities.
Rylan Price Fairley of Gulfport is the son of Brent and Melinda Fairley. He attends St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School. He enjoys spending time with his family and playing select soccer.
James Hillman Gainey of Gulfport is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Gainey. He is a student at St. Stanislaus College where he has been recognized for academic excellence. At school he plays for the football and baseball teams. He also plays baseball for Deep South REDS Scout team. Hill enjoys spending his extra time with friends and family. Most weekends you will find him at his family deer camp. He enjoys all hunting seasons, and holds a lifetime hunting license in Mississippi.
Anderson Peyton Hage of Gulfport is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael George Hage Sr. He is a student at Bayou View Middle School where he is on the all-A superintendent’s list. He participates in the Quest gifted program and is a member of the robotics team. He is a member of the Hooks baseball team with the Diamond Sports Academy, Gulf Coast United select soccer team and the Gulfport Yacht Club junior sailing team. Anderson is a member of St. James Catholic Church. He enjoys playing baseball and soccer, sailing, fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Ava Riley Seymour Harkins of Biloxi is the daughter of Matthew and Stephanie Harkins. She is a student at Bayou View Middle School where she is a cheerleader, plays soccer, is a member of student council and a member of the F.O.R. club. She is a member of Trinity United Methodist church and is active in the youth program.
Thomas Henry Mueller Jr. of Biloxi is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Henry Mueller. He is a student at Biloxi Upper Elementary where he is a member of the National Honor Society and a Duke Tip Top Scorer on the PSAT 8/9. He enjoys baseball, soccer, reading, writing, playing X-Box with friends, traveling and cooking.
Alexandra “Alex” Danielle Ward of Gulfport is the daughter of Courtney and Roy Brittany Blacklidge. She is a student at Bayou View Middle School where she is a member of the volleyball team and National Junior Honor Society. She has been recognized on the superintendents list. She participates in Cheer Force One Electra All-Star Cheer. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Gulfport where she participates in the youth program.
Hudson Davis Williams of Gulfport is the son of Richard L. “Ric” Williams and Donna Haynes Feeney. He attends Bayou View Middle School where he is a member of the robotics team. He played football for the Bayou View Sports League. He plays baseball for the Gulfport Youth League. He enjoys volleyball, hunting and fishing.
GCCA 2019 Key Girl
Elizabeth Anne Polk of Biloxi is the daughter of Melissa and Steve Polk. Her maternal grandparents are Patricia Pryde Galle’ of Biloxi and the late Keith Galle’ and paternal grandparents are Hal and Joyce Polk of Starkville.
She is a student at Biloxi High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Environmental Club, president of the Beta Club, a member of the Key Club, a Diamond Girl and a member of Mu Alpha Theta. She has been recognized for MHSAA Academic Achievement in 2016 and 2017.
She is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She is a graduate of the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership program. She is a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi/Ocean Springs Crown Club and Gabrielle’s Trendsetter. She participated in the American Legion 2018 Girls State and will attend the Donald Zacharias Leadership Conference in 2019. She plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall of 2019.
GCCA affiliations: Elizabeth was a page to King d’Iberville in 2012 and flag bearer in 2014. Her mother, Melissa Galle’ Polk, was a maid in 1994 and has served as a GCCA board member at-large since 2006. Her father, Stephen Hal Polk, was a duke in 2009, lieutenant of carnival in 2014 and 2015, captain of carnival in 2016 and 2017 and serves on GCCA board of directors.
Comments