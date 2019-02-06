Biloxi’s Krewe of Neptune announces celebrity grand marshal

Actor, musician and filmmaker John Schneider will be the 2019 grand marshal for this year’s Krewe of Neptune parade in Biloxi.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Schneider played Bo Duke on CBS’ “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He also played Jonathan Kent on CW’s “Smallville” and most recently was a celebrity contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

During his country music career, he topped the Country Billboard charts four times at No. 1.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported last month that Schneider’s property in Livingston Parish was seized and sold at auction for $385,000.

The “Neptune Saturday” parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in downtown.

After the parade, the krewe’s after-party, Neptunalia, will be held at the Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Casino & Resort with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Headlining Neptunalia this year is multi-platinum recording artist Juvenile and 69 Boyz.