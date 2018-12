Biloxi and Keesler Air Force Base announce air show for 2019

81st Training Wing commander Col. Debra Lovette and Biloxi, Miss., mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich announce a joint air show for May 4-5, 2019 featuring the Air Force's Thunderbirds. The show will be split between Keesler Air Force Base and the beach.