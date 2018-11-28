Christmas in Waterside home tour is Sunday

Four homes in the Waterside neighborhood in Gulfport will be open to visitors Sunday, Dec. 2, for the Gulfport Civic League’s 57th annual holiday tour of homes.
Tickets are $15 each and are needed to visit the homes, which may be toured in any order, from 2 to 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit children and adults with special needs.
Home of Trisha and Pat Fore, 10868 Channelside Drive
Guests will enjoy the contemporary feel of the Fore home in the more formal spaces while appreciating the traditional style of the family and kitchen areas. Collections of Annie Glass, Peter’s Pottery and unique glass art complete the home accessories and add to the beauty of the décor.
Home of Cameron and Craig Anderson, 10866 Waterside Drive
Decorations of garland and greenery will compliment the décor of the Anderson home this Christmas season. The interior’s color scheme of silver and gold will find itself reflected in the accents of the traditional decor.
Home of Aimee and Michael Seicshnaydre, 10847 Waterside Drive
This Southern home provides a wonderful family space for the Seicshnaydres. Family areas overlook the beautiful bayou and pool area. The 24-foot ceilings are anchored by antique pine floors and interior brick arches. All combine to create a breathtaking experience.
Leslie and Achim Suit, 11109 Channelside Drive
Spreading the joy of the Christmas season is what the Suit home aims to do. Ornament collections, lights and greenery combine to make a festive holiday presentation. This home overlooks the bayou marsh where guests should look to see Christmas surprises.
Refreshments will be served at the Suit home.
If you go
What: Gulfport Civic League’s 57th annual Tour of Homes — Christmas in Waterside
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2
Where: Waterside neighborhood, Gulfport. Four homes may be visited in any order. They are: 10866 Waterside Drive; 10847 Waterside Drive; 10868 Channelside Drive; and 11109 Channelside Drive.
Tickets: $15 each, available by calling 228-424-5833; or purchase the day of the tour at any of the homes. Tickets purchased before the day of the event will qualify the ticketholder for one entry into a prize drawing. Items include artwork, pottery, jewelry, gift cards and more.
Benefit: Proceeds benefit the Civic League’s work with children and adults with special needs.
