Halloween countdown. Three days of fun and scary things to do on the Coast

Monday
Storytime: Halloween Celebration
Woolmarket Public Library, 13034 Kayleigh Cove, Biloxi. Free. Monday Storytimes include stories, songs, and a craft project. They last 30 to 40 minutes. 228-354-9464.
10:30 a.m.
Boo on the Rue
Rue Magnolia, 136 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Family-friendly Halloween party. Vendor and sponsors are needed for the Chili Cookoff. Wear your favorite costume.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Chills & Thrills
Harrison County Fairgrounds, 15321 County Farm Road. Everything is free. Haunted house. Costume contest on Tuesday for up to age 12. Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday. Free refreshments. Details: 228-832-8620.
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 29-31
Tuesday
Storytime: Halloween!
West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road. Free. Storytimes are Tuesdays at 10 am. They last 30 to 40 minutes, and are open to all ages, with recommended ages of 2 to 5. 228-388-1633.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Trunk-or-Treat for Kids
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. The library will host a Pre-Trunk-or-Treat Party in advance of the college event. The library event will provide face painting to match children’s Halloween costumes, feature a do-it-yourself treat bag craft and serve cookies, popcorn and beverages supplied by the Friends of the Library.
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
Old Biloxi Cemetery, Irish Hill, Biloxi. Free; donations welcome. The theme of this year’s self-guided tour is “Bilox Praise” and features scenes from the lives of those who made great contributions to seven historic church congregations. Re-enactments will take place at the gravesides of figures from the past of Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Seashore United Methodist Assembly, Congregation Beth Israel, First Baptist Church of Biloxi, Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Fist Missionary Baptist Church, and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. 228-435-6339.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Scary Science Cafe for Teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. In the spirit of Halloween, the Ocean Springs Library has asked Dr. John Cork, a professor in the LSU Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy, to the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center to give a brief history of anatomy and dissection and then explore the human skeleton and brain. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 is invited to attend, in costume. To register, call the library at 228-875-1193.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
House of Payne Haunted House
D’Iberville Sports Complex, Brodie Road. Presented by D’Iberville police and fire departments. Admission is one nonperishable canned food.
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31
Wednesday
Children’s Community Halloween Party
American Legion — Joe Graham Post 119, 12320 Ashley Drive, Gulfport. Free. Community Halloween Party for all children 12 and under accompanied by an adult. Food, games and candy. Open to the public. 228-206-3201.
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Family Movie Night
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St.. Free. Enjoy a popular film for Day of the Dead Movie Night based on the the Disney feature film about a guitar-playing little boy. Those attending will enjoy popcorn and refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library.
5 p.m.
Trick or Treat at the Mall
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Merchants hand out candy. 228-388-3424.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Trick or Treat Down the Street
Downtown Ocean Springs, where business owners pass out candy. Also a Witches Ride bicycle ride through downtown. 228-875-4424.
5 p.m. witches ride; 6 p.m.-8 p.m. trick or treat
City of D’Iberville Trunk or Treat
Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex, 4540 Brodie Road, D’Iberville.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Kroctober Fest
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Free admission. The Salvation Army Kroc Center is sponsoring a Halloween of fun and fellowship — an evening of games, candy, costume contest, bingo, and more. Concession food will be available for purchase. No adult masks. Kid friendly costumes. 228-207-1218.
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Annual St. Stephen Park’s Trunk or Treat
St. Stephen Park, 25242 Cuevas Delisle Road, Pass Christian. Free. Bring the family for free fun, treats and food at the annual St Stephen Park’s Trunk or Treat held on Halloween Night. If you’d like to decorate a trunk and pass out candy, contact Eleanor at 228-342-2357.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Taphouse of Terror
The Cypress Taphouse, 6616 Rose Farm Road, Ocean Springs. $10. Guests will tour six terrifying rooms — 6,000 square feet filled with blood and gore. A portion of the proceeds will go to Kipp Gregory of The Real Men Wear Pink Team and Krewe Les Belle Fleurs Team for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. 228-233-0550.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Madness Experience
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $15. With a professional shadow cast in front of the movie screen, this is an interactive event not to be missed. Wear your Halloween costume. Prop kits will be sold for $5 at the theatre; no outside props allowed. There will be prizes for Judges’ Favorite and for the best RHPS-inspired costume. 228-432-8543.
7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
