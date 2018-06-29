8 Days a Week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide is 9 a.m. the PREVIOUS Friday.
Friday
Threads of Tradition: Faith Williston, Pauline Crouse & Jean Sparks
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free, donations welcomed. Williston hand-dyes all the wool for her hand-hooked original rugs. Crouse uses paint to create needle-felted sculptural images on linen and canvas. Sparks is a weaver. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-duckett-gallery-2
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Harrison County Senior Pickleball
Lobouy Hurricane Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian. Free. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. Great exercise for seniors.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. free admission. A great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Nifty Fifty Exhibit
Gallery 782, 773 Jackson Ave., Biloxi. Event is free; raffle tickets - $50, includes two supper tickets; extra supper tickets - $5 each. Everyone who buys a raffle ticket (on sale throughout June) has a shot at winning a piece of original art. With each raffle ticket purchase you will also receive two tickets for a light supper catered by the artists. The exhibit will have some 40 art items in various mediums valued from $60-$550. Ticket holders must be present to win. Works on view from June 1. 228-436-7782. www.gallery782.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
American Legion Bingo
The American Legion, 503 Waveland Ave., Waveland. $15 minimum. Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Doors 5 p.m., games start 6:30 p.m. 228-467-9637.
6:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m.
Mobile BayBears at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$50. Biloxi Shuckers take on the BayBears for this minor league baseball matchup. 228-233-3465 or ticketmaster.com.
6:35 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Biloxi Groove Sunset Cruise
Margaritaville Resort — Ship Island Excursions, 195 Beach Rd., Biloxi. $24. Groove to your favorite tunes with entertainment by Tri-Star Sound, cruising the beautiful Biloxi shoreline at sunset. 228-271-6377. msshipisland.com
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Scout Sprouts Garden Camp
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Our FoodCorps Scout Sprouts program will offer hands-on, skill based activities around growing, preparing, and eating healthy food! If you would like your child to participate, please fill out the form on our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/34thStWholisticGardersGulfport/
8 a.m.-10 a.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday
Writing on the River
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $15; members, $12. Guest presenter Mary Ann O’Gorman will lead this workshop, at which writers will use the river as inspiration. To regsiter, call 228-475-0825. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Computer Tutor
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Free. Have computer-related questions? The Computer Tutor will begin June 2 and include June 16, and 30. Each person is allotted 30 minutes. Sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Zumba with Yolanda! 5 Star Entrepreneur Panel
Handsboro Community Center, 1890 Switzer Rd., Gulfport. Free. Free event for women and girls; seniors encouraged. Come hear Yolanda’s story on nutrition and join us for a zumba class. Advance registration required. www.nhrblueprint.com
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Outdoor Craft Market
Beach Blvd. Market, 1000 33rd Ave., Gulfport. No admission charge. Includes jewelry and other accessories, ceramics, home goods, home-grown and home-made food and more. Market runs every Saturday through Dec. 22, weather permitting. 228-596-2496. https://www.facebook.com/BeachBlvdMarket
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Showcase Saturdays
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Meet exhibiting artists, view demonstrations, and check out new merchandise in our Museum Store. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Magical Unicorn Day at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10. Celebrate all things sparkly and magical with unicorn-themed arts and crafts and other activities such as magical unicorn rides (additional charge) at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Book Signing
Poppy’s on Porter, 922 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. No admission charge. The Mississippi author Johnnie Bernhard will present and sign copies her new novel, “How We Came to Be.” Complimentary refreshments will be served. 228-872-8584.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday Dinner Dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $6 dinner, $10 dance. The $6 dinner buffet is available from 7-8 p.m.; $10 casual dress ballroom dancing from 8-10 p.m. 228-324-3730. AmourDanzarEvents@gmail.com
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Theresa Caputo
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $39.75-$89.75. Theresa Caputo is best known as the star of the hit TLC show, “Long Island Medium.” She will give live readings to audience members throughout the show as well as share personal stories about her struggle to balance her psychic gifts with her roles as wife and mom. 228-594-3700 or ticketmaster.com.
7:30 p.m.
Spring Grow Box Sign-Up
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. $25. Sign up now for grow boxes, free seeds and planting instructions. We have lots of boxes. Groups,companies and volunteers are welcome to participate. Taste the difference: grow your own. email: 34thst.wholisticsgardens@gmail.com. 34thstreetgardens.com
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sunday
Johnny Fung
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
4 p.m.
Monday
Young Potters in the Making
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $280 + $20 materials fee. This longer-form wheel class will get kids more in depth into the pottery process. Students will meet Monday and Tuesday afternoons for three weeks, from June 25 through July 10. They’ll learn to throw pots, add a lid or handle, trim the bottom, alter the vessel and how to choose and handle glazes. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/classes
12 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday through July 10
First Monday Book Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57, Vancleave. no charge. In this new book club books will be provided by the library system; no purchase required. Join in lively discussions about really good books. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Public Library. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Making Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $25 per class; nonmembers, $40. Learn techniques to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads, natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Students will create necklaces, earrings and bracelets and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies are provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-shirley-cahela
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Rocking with Chair Fitness
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Join Lydia Dahlke, Zumba Fitness Instructor of Ocean Springs, for a total body workout using a chair and music. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Biloxi Community Market
Biloxi Farmers’ Market — Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, 949 W. Howard Ave., Biloxi. Year-round community market. Produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, bath and body products, crafts. Festivals several times a year. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round, under the I-110 bridge at Howard Avenue in Biloxi. 724-320-4817.
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday
Game On! Wednesdays
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Spend time playing board and video games in the Game Room. The challenge starts at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Bienville Toastmasters
The Innovation Center Biloxi, 1636 Popp’s Ferry Rd., Biloxi. $45 every six months for Toastmasters membership. Bienville Toastmasters meets every Wednesday. Learn presentation (public speaking) and leadership skills. 228-392-9741.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Open Mic with Mike
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free!. One of the Gulf Coast’s hottest Open Mics features the best of local songwriters. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Coffee With Wendy Roper: Markets & the Economy
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. Discuss the market & economy in a relaxing setting. Please join us for our next coffee club meeting & bring a friend. First Wednesday of the month @ 8:30 a.m. at McElroy’s on the Bayou. Hosted by Wendy Roper Financial Advisor for Edward Jones. 228-818-4600.
8:30 a.m.
Thursday
Coffee Club with Jose de la Fuente
Edward Jones - Gulfport, 9414 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. Free. A free monthly discussion with financial advisor Jose de la Fuente of Edward Jones’ Gulfport office. The coffee and doughnuts are on us. Bring a friend. 228-868-3557.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Family Movie
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. no charge. Join friends and neighbors at an afternoon screening of the Disney musical film “Coco.” Bring your blanket for a more cozy experience. www.jgrls.org
2 p.m.
Parkinson’s Fitness Class
Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, 1810 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 per month; members - free. The Parkinson’s Fitness Class is an ongoing class at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs. 228-875-5050.
2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.
Sumie Youth Art Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The class in Japanese black ink painting, targeted at youth ages 12-18, will be taught by the artist Jeanel Walker. It’s free, but registration is required. Call 228-452-4596 to register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Argentine Tango Lessons
Argentine Tango, 632 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $10. Lessons with Tango Kim. 228-332-0291.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Friday
First Fridays Downtown Biloxi
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Free. First Friday in the Downtown Biloxi’s Arts District off Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Galleries, shops and eateries offer treats, special deals. Free to the public; parking available next to Mary Mahoney’s and Magnolia Hotel. https://www.facebook.com/FFDowntownBiloxi/
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Free. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics every other Friday night by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. The restaurant is open to the public. 228-255-2918. davesjazz.com
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. In this couples’ class, instructors will help you create two bowls to keep. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Snacks and drinks are welcome. 228-374-5547. www.georgeohr.org/product/date-night-on-the-pottery-wheel-friday-april-13/
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Long Beach Live; Finally First Friday
Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Magnolia Bayou will perform at 7 p.m. Line the streets with your classic cars for a cruise or join in and slow roll Jeff Davis like the good ol’ days. Local businesses will be open late. 228-297-6166. https://www.facebook.com/Long-Beach-Live-168543109888826/?ref=br_rs
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘The Whistler’: A Live Radio Show
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. $20 General/$17 student/senior/military. National Voice Talent Gulf Coast’s production of “The Whistler” delivers thrills, chills and adventure. Three episodes are presented as a live radio play on the BLT sage: Adventure I is “Urge to Kill,” Adventure II is “Stranger in the House,” Adventure III is “Strange Sisters.” Directed by Stephen James. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Comments