Horoscopes for Sunday, September 19, 2021

Aries Something captures your imagination and sets you alight, Aries. This enthusiasm may not last long, but it will be gripping while it does. For instance, you could be fascinated by something you hear on the news, making you want to know more about it. Or you might have an enjoyable session surfing the internet while looking for a specific piece of information. Lucky Number 531 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus It pays to rely on your hunches today, because they'll guide you in the right direction. If you meet someone for the first time, take note of your first impressions of them and the way you feel after you've said goodbye to them. Do you feel uplifted and happy, or depressed and demoralized? You'll enjoy having some time to yourself for a little peace and quiet. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You're in the mood for some fun, especially if you can share it with some of your favourite people. Actually, the one thing you aren't in the mood for is work, and you'll come up with any excuse to avoid it. That's fine if you can get away with it but not such good news if you land yourself in trouble. So get it out of the way first, and then you can relax with a clear conscience. Lucky Number 305 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer A certain person has rather a high opinion of themselves today, which you may find amusing at first but which will eventually start to irritate you. They don't mean anything by it but you'll long to cut them down to size somehow before they float away on a pompous little cloud of self-importance. Whatever you do, don't try to beat them at their own game. Keep your feet on the ground! Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo This is the perfect day for sorting out small difficulties with people. They'll be much easier to iron out than you imagine, especially if you're prepared to admit the part you've played in the entire situation. It's also a wonderful day for getting to grips with some forthcoming travel arrangements and making sure they're running smoothly. Lucky Number 844 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo If you're feeling rather edgy today, work off your angst by clearing out cupboards, defrosting the freezer or discovering what's lurking in the back of your fridge. It will do you good to turn things out because you'll find it very therapeutic. It's also a good day for paying bills. While you're about it, check that you aren't paying too much interest on your current credit cards. There may be better deals out there. Lucky Number 599 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Someone is being very expansive and gregarious today. It means they're great company to have around because they're so entertaining. However, they may also get carried away and make promises that they can't keep, even though they mean them at the time. There's a chance that you might behave this way yourself, in which case you should try not to go completely over the top. Lucky Number 575 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio You need a quiet, relaxing day today. You're feeling worn out after everything that happened last week and need to pace yourself and coast along so you can get your breath back. Ideally, you should laze around at home, doing the odd chore but mostly catching up on your sleep or lying around doing nothing. If you do have to work, make sure you get plenty of breaks and don't do anything too strenuous or complicated. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Thank goodness things are starting to get back to normal after all the problems of the past few days. It's a much more cheerful and happy day and people are being a lot more reasonable than they have been recently. Forget about all the hassles you've had to cope with and do something enjoyable, preferably with some friends or one very special person. Lucky Number 821 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You need to keep everyone happy today, not only at work but at home too. Don't worry because you'll manage it quite easily, unless someone is being possessive or they're trying to restrict your freedom. That won't go down very well at all, as you'll make very clear. You're feeling very generous right now and happy to help others, but not if it's expected of you. Lucky Number 568 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You're in a very compassionate, understanding mood today, ready to empathize with the people around you. As a result, someone might want to confide in you because they'll pick up on the fact that you're feeling so sensitive. You'll enjoy doing some daydreaming, which will do you good and allow your imagination to get to work. Lucky Number 215 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius