Horoscopes for Friday, August 20, 2021

Aries This is the perfect day for building on the existing foundations of a relationship to make it stronger than ever. For instance, you might have a serious conversation with someone, which fosters a greater sense of intimacy and trust between you. Be prepared to let down your guard with this person, so you operate from the heart rather than from the head. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus This is an ideal day for spending some time and money on your home in order to improve it in some way. You could be inspired to buy some plants for the garden, or you might see the perfect item to brighten up your kitchen. Although you'll enjoy shopping, you have no desire right now to waste money so won't want to shell out for anything that isn't absolutely perfect. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Take the opportunity to build a strong rapport with a neighbor or loved one today, so your relationship can deepen. You might have to give this person your moral support, or you may do them a favor which proves how much you care about them. If your relationship is still in its early stages, what happens between you now will help to cement and strengthen it. Lucky Number 806 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer You need a little emotional comfort today and the good news is that a certain person is only too happy to supply it. They're like a rock that you can lean on right now, so let them give you the moral and emotional support you so badly need. If you feel like going shopping you'll enjoy tracking down items that will make your home more attractive, comfy and cosy. Lucky Number 723 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo It's a fabulous day for being with some of the people you care about. Although you'll be perfectly polite to people who aren't so important to you, you'll definitely be happiest when you're with close friends and family. You'll be able to create stronger bonds between you, even through everyday activities. This is also a great opportunity to make an emotional commitment to someone. Lucky Number 522 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo This is a marvellous day for spending time and effort on things or people that you value. For instance, you might decide to spoil a special person by taking them out to lunch or buying them a present. Or you might buy a beautiful antique that you know will gain in value over the years while giving you lots of pleasure. As long as you're sensible there's little danger of you wasting your money right now. Lucky Number 267 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Friends are even more important to you than usual today, so let them know how you feel. A simple declaration of affection will help to strengthen the bonds between you. You might send a nice card to one of your chums, or tell them face to face how much you care about them. If you're arranging a treat for someone you'll want to devote lots of time to getting it right. Lucky Number 544 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Someone is ready to give you their valuable moral support today, so grab it when it's offered to you. You'll really appreciate knowing that this person is on your side and that they're rooting for you, especially if you've been feeling a bit beleaguered recently. It's also a super day for getting in touch with older relatives because you'll enjoy being with them. Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius You can really count on a certain someone today. They're offering you their support, and it's worth a lot. They'll also give you some good advice but they won't ram it down your throat. If you're spending time with friends you'll value their company even more than usual, so why not tell them so? Lucky Number 736 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Try to spend time today with someone whose company you really value. They'll help you feel good about yourself, especially if you've felt knocked about by the events of the past few days. They will certainly help to restore your self respect and confidence, even if all they do is pay you a few compliments or remind you of some of your recent achievements. Lucky Number 958 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius This is a great day for discovering who your friends and supporters are. Get together with people you know you can trust so you can enjoy their company. If one of them listens to you as you tell them your troubles, make sure you return the favor as and when it's needed. This is also a good day for arranging a forthcoming trip or journey so you've got something to look forward to. Lucky Number 607 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus