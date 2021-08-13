Horoscopes for Friday, August 13, 2021

Aries Once again you're in a rather tetchy mood, and ready to lash out whenever you feel that someone's getting at you. You're using words like weapons, but do you have any idea how sharp and penetrating some of your comments can be? Think before you speak or at least apologize if you hurt someone's feelings by being too critical. Lucky Number 526 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus It's time to clear the air! The atmosphere is still strained between you and certain people, so you need to do something constructive about it. The best way to do this is to have it out and for everyone to have their say, otherwise the level of tension between you will continue to rise. Try not to use withering sarcasm as a weapon because it won't help one bit. Lucky Number 884 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini The problems of the past couple of days really come to a head, leaving you tense and fraught. It looks as though a blazing row is almost inevitable, in which case you should try to get it out of the way sooner rather than later, so you don't have it hanging over you all day long. Have your say but don't exaggerate or start throwing insults around. Lucky Number 217 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer There's a lot of tension between you and a special person; one of you wants to impose restrictions or rules on the other one, or perhaps you've fallen out over an issue that you both feel very strongly about. It's a good idea to clear the air but do your best to make this short and sharp, rather than allowing the row to drag on and on and on. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Once again there's a lot of tension in the air, especially when dealing with loved ones. It's hard to keep the peace with them, either because they're spoiling for a row or you are. You're also feeling defensive and over-sensitive, so you're quite likely to take innocent comments the wrong way. Calm down! Lucky Number 180 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Watch what you say today because it will be very easy to get heated and say the wrong thing. Unfortunately you could really hurt someone's feelings unless you manage to stop yourself in time. You might also put your foot in it when talking to someone about topics that they feel very sensitive about. Try to fit in some physical exercise because this will help you to work off any angst or irritation you're feeling. Lucky Number 771 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Someone's shooting from the hip today, making it difficult to be around them for long without catching a few verbal bullets. What's got into them, anyway, and is it anything to do with you? If you are provoking this person in some way it would be far better to realize what you're doing and to admit it than to pretend that it's all their fault. Particular problem areas right now are money, sex and plans for the future, so go carefully. Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio If the atmosphere was tense yesterday it's even more tricky today. It looks as though the only way to solve the problem is to have a big row so you can clear the air and find out exactly what's going on. But beware of a tendency to have the final word because that will simply prolong the argument and make it get increasingly unpleasant. Better to say what needs to be said and then change the subject. Lucky Number 156 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius A way with words today is not one that you like very much. You don't appreciate what you're hearing. Sly digs are designed to make you feel uncomfortable or is someone looking for an argument and wanting you to rise to the bait. You long to give them a piece of your mind, but will it just make matters worse? Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn A certain someone is on the warpath today, so woe betide you if you get on the wrong side of them. Be prepared for a dressing-down or some uncomfortable home truths. If you're upset about something, get it off your chest, otherwise it will eat away at you and make you difficult company. Lucky Number 455 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Someone's being very touchy and tetchy today, so it might be a good idea to keep out of their way. Or are you the one who's over-reacting and ready to lose your temper at the drop of a hat? Although you need to get things off your chest, it won't help to let the arguments drag on for too long. Try to make them short and sweet - and don't say things in anger that you'll regret when you've calmed down. Lucky Number 653 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces