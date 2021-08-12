Horoscopes for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Aries If you're a typical Arien you already know that you've got quite a temper, and it's certainly on show today. What's wrong? You're operating with hair-trigger reflexes, so if someone annoys you you'll immediately let them know. Be careful when handling financial matters because they'll make you especially impatient and irritable. Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Relationships aren't as easy as they could be right now, and brings one of those scratchy and temperamental days in which you're likely to fall out with all and sundry. Is it their fault? Is it your fault? It doesn't really matter, because what's important is the way you behave and deal with your anger. Don't go off the deep end unless it's really necessary. Lucky Number 491 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini This is another difficult day because yet again you feel snowed under with work and other chores. You may also have the added complication of having to listen to someone's unhelpful or sarcastic comments about what you did or didn't manage to do yesterday. You need to stand up for yourself, but try to avoid getting involved in a bitching session or petty slanging match. Lucky Number 299 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer You're looking for some fun and excitement today. You aren't interested in doing things that are boringly predictable and you won't be very keen on spending time with anyone who's a stick-in-the-mud, either. Instead, you'll be happiest if you can do things on the spur of the moment. Your mood is quite erratic, too. Other people will notice but you might not. Lucky Number 288 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo You're feeling the strain after yesterday's doom and gloom and you're certainly in a tense mood. You may even be distinctly scratchy and sharp with certain people, especially if they trample over your feelings or are being deliberately obtuse and insensitive. If necessary have an argument but don't let it drag on too long, and don't say hurtful things you don't mean. Lucky Number 459 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo There's no knowing what a certain person might get up to today, so be prepared. Not that you need to worry because they're unlikely to do anything really awful. You may also do things that take others by surprise, especially if you feel the need to be spontaneous and to drop your guard a little. It will help to get lots of variety into the day so you don't have a chance to feel bored. Lucky Number 133 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Someone is being very sweet today but they're also very flaky and distracted. That's fine if you aren't relying on them to do anything important but it could cause problems if they're supposed to be sorting out a financial matter or spending money on your behalf. However, they're also feeling very sensitive so you'll have to choose your words carefully if you want to tell them to wait until they have their feet on the ground again. Lucky Number 522 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio A certain someone needs careful handling today because they're in such a filthy mood. Maybe they're throwing their weight around and being bossy, or perhaps they're being really impatient and think everyone else is being too slow. If you don't know who this person is, it means there's a strong chance that it's you. If so, what's got into you and how can you fix it? Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Easy does it. You're in a very impatient and irritable state today, making you likely to blow your top whenever anyone provokes you or winds you up. So what's bugging you? Maybe you've got too much work to do in too little time, or you aren't feeling very well and it's making you behave like a bear with a sore head. Be careful when handling hot or sharp objects because you could be rather accident-prone, especially if you're still fuming. Lucky Number 480 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Someone is in a tearing hurry today, making it difficult to spend much time with them because they keep looking at their watch or trying to chivvy you along. They may also be spoiling for a fight, especially if things haven't been going well for them lately. If you start to feel edgy too, it will help to do something physical and therapeutic, such as going for a jog or kicking a football about. Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius Look after yourself today because you don't have much energy or self-confidence. You'd like to crawl back to bed and pull the covers over your head, but you probably can't, so put a brave face on things. Do yourself a favor and postpone any activities that aren't strictly necessary, and keep out of the way of anyone who'll take advantage of your miserable mood. Lucky Number 195 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius