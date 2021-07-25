Horoscopes for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Aries As Venus begins her retro dance you become more reserved in expressing your romantic needs. An office romance, or social event connected with co-workers may be on your agenda, but you can expect some discomfort in these areas. Review and rethink how you interact, setting the stage for positive changes. Make more effort to break the ice and show your inner warmth. A new diet and physical fitness program, or other personal physical enhancements such as beauty treatments, a new hair style, dental work, and cosmetic surgery would normally be favoured, but unless you have already planned the procedures it might be better to leave these until Venus turns direct in September. Lucky Number 904 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus As Venus begins her trip down the backstairs passage, whatever you desire, you want it passionately. You are in the midst of an extended process of changing your long-term plans, finding that what once held your enthusiasm now no longer does so. This phase has an impact on your romantic relationships and the children in your life. Those of you with children will need to be extra patient and attentive now. If you are trying to start a family, you might not get the results you want right away, but that should change in just a few short weeks! Lucky Number 805 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini As Venus begins her retro phase, it's time to cuddle up to those who make you feel warm and wonderful. Your family relationships may require extra patience and attention. Turn the other cheek rather than striking out in anger... nothing will be solved using aggression or direct pressure. Listen carefully to your family's concerns and match your responses carefully. Home business and real estate are stimulated, but issues from the past will need attention. Lucky Number 647 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer After slowing for some weeks, Venus turns retrograde in your house of communication. Soul searching regarding your relationships is in the wind, as siblings or neighbors may be having a difficult time. Running around in the neighborhood is likely to see you spinning your wheels. Although your chat volume is on high, you might find yourself at cross-purposes. Children's education is likely to create emotional turmoil and travel or appointments may be the victim of bad feeling. Expect a revue of old communications, or even the discovery of old love letters. Lucky Number 168 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo Venus turns tail today in your house of personal finances and values. Don't let insecurity make you too possessive or stubborn. Be affectionate and steadfast. You are grappling with fundamental questions and confidential financial and emotional issues. It's not easy to compromise or co-operate. Extravagance and the urge to gain status through spending will be a bugbear. Lucky Number 378 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo As Venus turns retrograde in your sign, your personal charm and willingness to cooperate will make a big difference in weeks ahead, so control that sharp tongue of yours. Beauty treatment is subject to mistakes or dissatisfaction due to emotional issues and problems with the perception of your actual self-image. Your fashion sense may be rather distorted. Your lovelife resembles a post-apocalyptic train wreck. An old love may reappear, probably not to your advantage. Lucky Number 255 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra As Venus turns in your twelfth house, you are sensitive to the unspoken needs of those close. This phase tests your relationships, and you'll feel less sociable and more sensitive. One of the best things you can do now is work behind the scenes to help others, as the twelfth house also rules hospitals and institutions. Watch that you do not become emotionally overloaded, soaking in too much of their problems. Practice meditation or other means of naturally calming and centering yourself. A secret love may resurface. Lucky Number 819 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio With sensual Venus turning retrograde in your eleventh house, you'll be feeling social, but on the other hand, all may not be as it seems. All the world is a stage, dear Scorpio! Some of your close pals may be having difficulty, so be there for them. Once Venus turns direct again, you'll have a chance kick up your heels and have a truly wonderful time with the folks you enjoy associating with. You may need to revise a financial decision. Get the facts straight, or when Venus turns again you'll find your hopes have been mixed and muddled. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Venus turns retrograde in Virgo today, so relationships with your boss, authority figures, and public opinion are called into question. You might be accused of being the boss's pet, or find yourself the subject of gossip and speculation. Your charm may have a hidden agenda but it will bring the desired result if you keep schmoozing in the right places. Expect some confrontations or even minor power struggles in the public sphere. You are trying to change, but someone close may not want to let go of the way things were. Be firm but gentle. Lucky Number 533 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn As Venus turns in your ninth house, higher education, religion, politics and cultural pursuits suffer as your emotional perception becomes clouded. Romance, marriage, or any cooperative venture involving a foreign country or someone of another culture or race is likely to find some reverses. You feel less sociable and more sensitive, but this is a great opportunity to really examine your beliefs, opinions, and culture of origin. Those of you with in-laws may find those relationships may need some attention, or perhaps you may simply have to accept things as they stand (like it or not). Resolve issues while Venus is retro, then you can power on when she turns direct in a few weeks. Lucky Number 294 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius As Venus backflips in your eighth house, the real truth about joint income and social status acquired through marriage or business partnership is likely to surface. It can mean the end of one way of being (single, perhaps?) or the beginning of a new life... even positive events can be stressful and set off a series of adjustments. It's more intense in social contacts, romance and sexual encounters, particularly the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. But once Venus turns direct in September, you are sure to reap the rewards of your efforts. Good things come to those who wait! Lucky Number 341 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo