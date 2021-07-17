Horoscopes for Saturday, July 17, 2021

Aries You're really hot stuff today, exuding sex appeal and charisma and you want everyone to notice it. You could soon live up to the Aries reputation for being a sex bomb! But if your energies don't lie in that direction, you should channel all that energy into activities that allow you to express yourself in other ways otherwise you'll start to feel very frustrated. Lucky Number 308 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus This is a fantastic day for being busy around your home or garden. It will help you to burn up any excess nervous or emotional energy, and you'll also take pleasure in a job well done. Don't be surprised if a loved one confides in you, perhaps telling you about their past or letting you into a big secret. You should take it as a compliment. Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Get together with friends, close relatives and neighbors, Gemini, as you'll get along wonderfully well together. You can take the lead in some way, especially in a group activity. If you're having a light-hearted flirtation with someone, things might develop further today. What will happen next..? Lucky Number 197 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Life looks pretty good to you now, my lovely Crustaceans. You're feeling gregarious and cheerful, and even if things haven't been going very well for you lately you're prepared to make an effort to stay positive today. Ideally, you should get together with some of your favourite people and do something nice with them. You'll also enjoy exercising your creative talents. Lucky Number 751 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo You're in a really lively and energetic mood today, so make the most of it. You'll love to be busy, but only if you're doing things that interest or excite you. Anything boring won't float your boat at all and you'll look for any excuse to put it off until another day. If you meet someone new today you'll find them very sexy and exhilarating. It could be the start of something big. Lucky Number 446 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo It would be a shame to spend too long by yourself today because you're in such a gregarious and sunny mood. Ideally, you should get together with some close relatives or good friends, preferably in convivial surroundings. Lunch in a favourite restaurant would be good, or perhaps you'd prefer an informal picnic in a special location. Whatever you do, you'll try to make the event go with a swing. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra You're in a very lively and energetic mood. In fact, you're so full of energy that some of it is bound to rub off on other people, so it could turn out to be an action-packed day. You're also feeling quite sexy and will enjoy spending time with someone close to your heart. If that's out of the question for some reason, channel your libido into other positive directions. Lucky Number 224 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You're feeling pretty pleased with yourself today, and you've certainly got a lot to feel positive about. Everything is going well for you right now, but it's definitely helped by your positive attitude. If you can spare the time you'll enjoy a change of scene at some point, especially if you're visiting somewhere for the first time. Lucky Number 998 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You have lots of energy and enthusiasm today, making you good fun to be around. You'll enjoy getting out and about, especially if you can explore somewhere for the first time. If you're going out on a date, or you'll be with someone you have a big crush on, the atmosphere between you will be very lively, sexy and exciting. And the results will probably be X-rated! Lucky Number 319 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn You have heaps of energy today and you're looking for exciting outlets for it. It's great for being busy around your home, perhaps by doing some gardening or decorating. Or if that sounds too much like hard work, you'll enjoy spending time with some of your nearest and dearest. If you're thinking about investing in your home or buying a new property, start doing your sums to see what you can afford. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius You're feeling very lively today, so it's just right for getting together with lots of people and doing something enjoyable. Maybe you're going to a party, in which case you're in exactly the right mood to have as much fun as possible. If you're single, you should meet someone sexy and interesting, which will add a certain sparkle to the whole occasion. Lucky Number 705 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra