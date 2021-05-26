Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Aries Roll up your sleeves and get on with some work today. Once again you're in an industrious mood but you don't want to make any fanfare over it. Instead, you'd prefer to beaver away by yourself, without any interruptions from other people. A conversation with a boss or superior will show you in a very good light. Lucky Number 338 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Your thoughts turn to travel and weekend breaks today, especially if it will be a while before you can take off on holiday. Why not arrange something soon, so you have something to look forward to? Ideally, you should arrange to visit a city or country that you've never been to before, and visiting a friend will also appeal. Maybe you could combine the two? Lucky Number 415 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini It's a good day for taking charge of situations and making sure that you know what's going on, particularly in the financial areas of your life. If you have to make contact with a financial institution, such as the taxman or an insurance company, you're now in the mood to get on with it so you don't have to worry about it any longer. Lucky Number 506 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You're in the mood to enjoy yourself today, so anything resembling hard work will come a long way down your list of priorities. However, other people may not share your views and will wonder why you aren't busily doing your bit. Try not to fall foul of a boss or superior because you aren't working hard enough. Far better to get the work out of the way and then have fun, because then you can enjoy yourself with a clear conscience. Lucky Number 750 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Try not to take on too much work today, otherwise you'll make a rod for your own back and not be able to finish everything you started. Maybe you're being too ambitious about what you can do in a short space of time, or perhaps you have something important to prove. If you do run out of time, try not to cut corners because that will lead to more work in the end. It will be better to leave something unfinished and tackle it again tomorrow than to do it in a tearing hurry and then realize that you haven't done it properly. Lucky Number 195 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo It's a day for enjoying yourself, preferably in the company of some of your favourite people. You'll also manage to fire them with enthusiasm about things that you're really keen on, which will be good fun. If you've been waiting for the right moment to ask someone out, do it today while you're feeling relatively fearless and ready to take your chances. Lucky Number 565 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Home is where your heart is today and you won't want to stray very far away from it. Maybe you could invite some of your nearest and dearest round for a meal that you cook yourself, giving you the opportunity to really spoil them. If you can't see someone in person you'll enjoy ringing them up for a chat to find out how they are, especially if you've been rather worried about them lately. Lucky Number 657 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio What a busy day! You're rushing around in several directions at once, but it will be good fun. Luckily, things will never get so hectic that you end up feeling fraught, so you'll manage to enjoy yourself and keep your temper. It's a good day for organizing a forthcoming social event because you have the necessary energy and you'll also come up with some great ideas about where to go. Lucky Number 671 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Fancy doing some shopping? You're in the mood to buy a few items for your home and garden, even if they're relatively modest. If you're going food shopping in your local supermarket everyone else had better watch out because you'll charge up and down those aisles as though you're rocket-powered. Well, you don't want to waste any time at the moment. Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Someone is awfully pleased with themselves today and it's probably you. You're perfectly justified in patting yourself on the back and feeling proud of what you've achieved. Leave it at that and don't be tempted to draw anyone's attention to your achievements by bragging or boasting about them. Right now it's better to retain a modest silence and let them discover your talents for themselves. Lucky Number 183 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius You're in a compassionate and altruistic mood today, making you keen to help others less fortunate than yourself. If you feel like contributing to a charity you'll look for one that is slightly unconventional or which deals with an unglamorous topic. You might even feel so enthusiastic that you sign up as a volunteer helper. You could really surprise yourself! Lucky Number 812 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus