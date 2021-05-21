Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, May 21, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You are likely to get involved in a spirited discussion, in which you explain your beliefs and values to other people. Not only will this help you to clarify what you think, it will also give others a useful insight into what really matters to you. On a more mundane note, this is a good day to return something faulty to a shop because you'll be able to put your case well.

Lucky Number

352

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

If a friend has been bugging you recently, you are likely to have a few sharp words with them today. However, least said soonest mended, so don't labour the point or turn them against you. Besides, you have better things to do with your time now, such as take part in a big gathering of likeminded people or have a long chat with one special person.

Lucky Number

566

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You've been rather retiring and unassuming at times during the past few weeks but, as the Sun moves into your sign, you start to emerge from your shell today. There'll be no stopping you between now and mid June, especially if you're hoping to blaze a trail or act on your own initiative. This will also be a great time to bolster your self-confidence with activities that make you feel good.

Lucky Number

472

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your mind is working well today so give it plenty of exercise. You could get involved in an intellectual discussion that forces you to think things through for yourself, or you might have to do some serious thinking about a forthcoming travel plan. If you're often wary of saying what you think you'll feel much braver about speaking up today, which is good news if you want to fight your corner or express your point of view.

Lucky Number

523

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

During the next four weeks you'll benefit from spending time on your plans and dreams for the future. Instead of always thinking of these as things that might happen one day if you're lucky, alter your attitude and start thinking of them as things that will definitely happen. And maybe you could start the ball rolling by turning a modest wish into reality?

Lucky Number

330

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Concentrate on your long-term ambitions and goals during the next four weeks, especially if these will advance your career or enhance your reputation. This is your chance to be in the limelight and get yourself noticed, so don't be modest about showing off your talents and abilities. Your self-confidence will also get a boost, which could come in handy.

Lucky Number

635

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You'll have a real thirst for adventure during the next four weeks, and the burning question is how you're going to satisfy it. Maybe you fancy taking off on a journey, whether it's through a holiday, a day break or a long weekend. Or perhaps you have to stay put but you're going to send your brain on its travels instead by increasing your knowledge. Opportunities will never be far away, either, so try to grab them whenever you spot them.

Lucky Number

760

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in a very spirited frame of mind today, making it easy for you to captivate people and make the conversation sparkle. This is just what you want if you're hoping to dazzle a certain someone or you want to impress a whole crowd of people. If you get drawn into a discussion or negotiation you'll have no problems in sticking up for yourself.

Lucky Number

703

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The astrological emphasis starts to switch to your relationships today, making the next four weeks the perfect opportunity to concentrate on partnerships and other associations. It's a great chance to take part in some teamwork, even if this isn't your usual style. It's also a marvellous time to make an emotional commitment to someone, such as moving in with them.

Lucky Number

375

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're quick off the mark today, not only physically but mentally too. There are no flies on you, Capricorn, and anyone who tries to get the better of you in a discussion will soon have to retire to lick their wounds. It's not that you'll be rude or aggressive, simply that right now you can run rings around other people and you have a clever answer to virtually anything.

Lucky Number

281

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your love life will blossom during the next four weeks, whether that means falling in love with someone new, enjoying a happy phase in an existing relationship or simply enjoying the company of some of your favourite people. There could be good news about a child or a forthcoming celebration, too, which will lift your spirits.

Lucky Number

254

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your mind is razor sharp today, making it easy to reach decisions and put your thoughts into words. Make the most of this articulate and brainy phase, especially if that means taking part in a discussion or putting your ideas down on paper. If you need to defend your opinions you'll manage to do so without sounding aggressive or dictatorial.

Lucky Number

578

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
