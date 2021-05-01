Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, May 1, 2021
Aries
May Day sees chatty Mercury begin the trek through Gemini and your third house of communication, helping you speak your mind. The only trouble with this is that your mind is likely to change several times in the course of of the day, or even within the hour. Boredom is the enemy as you seek variety and volume in communication and information. If you need to write a paper, letter or proposal, now is the time!
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Mercury adds mental clarity to your second house of personal finances, giving you an advantage in business matters in May. This is a good time to take account of all your resources. Some of you have been putting off balancing your books for quite some time. Your mind will be better able to process all the details that go into ensuring the security of your financial future.
Lucky Number697
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Mercury, your clever ruler, enters your sign today. This will give you energy to spare, but may also leave others choking on your dust. Try not to leave everyone else behind as you head into fast-forward; not everyone is as nimble and swift as you. This is a good time to write down your thoughts as fast as you have them... you can look them over more carefully later.
Lucky Number333
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Communicative Mercury enters your twelfth house of secrets and subconscious motivation, opening your eyes to much that goes unseen. Psychic experiences may become common for you during the next few weeks, so don't be surprised if you get messages from the other side in your dreams. It will also be easier to understand your deeper motivations if you apply prayer and meditation to your daily life.
Lucky Number710
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
It's May Day and the pace of your social life picks up as swift Mercury enters chatty Gemini, your house of friends and associates. Keep your ears open as you may receive a great deal of information that is useful to you. At the same time, you may hear more gossip than usual. Remember to take everything with a grain of salt; for every ounce of truth there is probably a pound of embellishment.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Clever Mercury enters your tenth house of career and status today, marking the beginning of a very busy period for you. It will be easier for you to communicate with superiors and authority figures, but you will also be expected to perform to your best abilities. This is your opportunity to share your ideas with those who can help you implement them. It is time to move forward!
Lucky Number513
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
It's May Day, a traditional celebration. Whether or not you have a holiday, you can expect renewed energy as Mercury enters versatile Gemini, your ninth house of travel, religion, culture and higher education. The next few weeks will favor your efforts in these matters, so prepare to get busy!
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
As clever Mercury enters versatile Gemini, your eighth house of intensity, money and power, Scorpions will find this transit stimulating. Turn your thoughts to how you can get your basic needs and desires met. If you are are looking to revive your sex life, you may find that reading and writing erotica is a safe and enjoyable way to get your blood flowing again. Those of you who are interested in building a financial empire will find that reading about others who have will inspire you.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Wise Mercury activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, helping you to communicate more effectively in the coming days. As much as you would like to be heard, you must also listen. Slow down and spend quality time together for the best results.
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Clever Mercury lights up your sixth house of health and service for the next few weeks, giving you extra mental energy in these areas. You can accomplish a great deal during this time as Mercury in Gemini is the epitome of multitasking. You can do two, three, or five things at once if necessary while the nimble messenger helps you to be even more capable than you already are.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
With witty Mercury dancing in your fifth house of pleasure for the next few weeks, you'll want to explore all the possibilities. Be creative and find simple ways to change your routine. Expressing yourself should be easy, but in love you may have a hard time choosing between potential partners!
Lucky Number109
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Mercury in versatile Gemini gets cosy in your fourth house of home and family, picking up the pace under your roof as May Day arrives. This is a wonderful time to entertain small groups in your home, especially for the purpose of studying a subject of common interest.
Comments