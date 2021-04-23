Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Friday, April 23, 2021
Aries
You have tremendous willpower today, enabling you to achieve almost anything you set out to do. But you must use this wisely, and without taking advantage of other people, otherwise you'll get a taste of your own medicine sooner or later. It's a really good day for working with others who share your view of the world.
Lucky Number249
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
You have a tremendous ability to get your point across today, although you may not realize how very effective you're being. For this reason it's a good idea to underplay things rather than to make a big song and dance about them. You'll have a particular impact when dealing with anyone connected with finance or officialdom.
Lucky Number365
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
You're capable of making some important changes to a relationship today, but only if everyone concerned is in agreement about them. You certainly shouldn't try to persuade people to do things against their will, or to trick them in some way. It's one of those days when teamwork can move mountains, so don't underestimate its power.
Lucky Number985
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You love doing things on the spur of the moment today. Even if you're a typical Cancerian who likes tradition and is usually wary of surprises, right now you're in a spontaneous and free-spirited mood. If you're single, you could bump into someone who sets your heart racing even if they aren't your usual type. Is something going to come of this chance encounter?
Lucky Number662
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
A certain person is quite persuasive today, which is fine if they have your best interests at heart. It's a wonderful day for being with some of your favourite people because there's a strong bond between you and you'll have a lot of fun together. It's also great for working as part of a team. You'll struggle to make much progress but what you do achieve will be quite something.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Try to mix with people who are that little bit different today. You'll be enchanted by them and they'll help to take you out of yourself. It doesn't matter whether you already know them or you're meeting them for the first time today, because the effect they have on you will be the same. If you feel like a mini-adventure, you'll love visiting somewhere you've never been to before. Maybe you could turn this trip into a weekend break?
Lucky Number503
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
A little willpower goes a long way today, as you'll discover. It's a great opportunity to examine your goals and to do your best to achieve them, even if that means slightly adjusting your original game-plan. It will be far better to ditch any plans that aren't working out than to cling to them regardless of their lack of success.
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
This is a fantastic day for working as part of a team towards a shared goal or objective. It could be as simple as talking to your beloved and agreeing on what you're going to do this weekend, or making plans for a forthcoming trip. If you want to have a conversation about where your relationship is heading, this is a great day to do it, provided that you don't force any issues or make unreasonable demands. If you do, your chickens will come home to roost later in the year.
Lucky Number872
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
There's a lot you can achieve if you put your mind to it today, especially if you're prepared to push yourself a little bit further than usual. You're quite persuasive when it comes to talking to other people, so don't be surprised if they agree to your suggestions without you having to say very much. But don't push your luck and try to dominate or bully anyone, because that will inevitably lead to trouble sooner or later.
Lucky Number599
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You're in the mood to mix with people who are that little bit offbeat today. They're slightly eccentric or they have an unusual job, which makes them interesting to talk to. If you meet someone for the first time today you'll be dazzled by them and will want to see them again, even if you're already involved with someone else. Will this flirtation last or is it just a delicious fantasy?
Lucky Number974
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
The shops are calling, but not just any old shops. Today, you're attracted by places that are very high-tech, contemporary, luxurious and expensive. If you're looking for items for your home, you'll want to experiment a little and certainly won't go for the traditional look unless it's a wild departure from your usual style. Frankly, there's no knowing what you'll get up to today but you'll enjoy it, whatever it is.
Lucky Number241
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
You're intrigued by people who are a little bit different today, and you're not interested in talking to anyone who's a stick-in-the-mud, or who's wedded to their boring habits. You're strongly attracted to someone who's unusual, simply because they're a breath of fresh air. Do you plan to take this any further or is it just a bit of fun? You may not know at this stage!
