Horoscopes for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

This is a really important day because there's a New Moon in your own sign. It means that you're poised on the brink of a new chapter in your life, in which all sorts of new opportunities will be coming your way. If it's your birthday today, you can look forward to a year of major changes for the better. You won't look back!

Lucky Number

259

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's a rather bleak and lonely day. Maybe you're physically separated from loved ones and you're really feeling the strain, or perhaps there's an emotional gulf between you at the moment. Brooding or feeling sorry for yourself won't help to improve the situation, and if anything will make it seem much worse than it really is. Distract yourself by doing something practical or therapeutic.

Lucky Number

780

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

A certain person is being extremely persuasive and they're capable of talking you into almost anything. They may even be suggesting things that you'd normally balk at but which really appeal to you at the moment, especially if they set you a challenge or make you face up to some of your fears. You're keen to prove that you're a good sport but don't do anything foolhardy.

Lucky Number

179

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There's a New Moon today, which will have a big impact on your career and long-term ambitions during the next few weeks. If you've been meaning to start an important new project, apply for another job or switch careers, this is when you should pull out all the stops and get cracking. You never know what you can do until you try, and you could really surprise yourself in the coming weeks.

Lucky Number

662

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today's New Moon is good news because it heralds a lucky phase for you over the next few weeks. It will be a fabulous opportunity to branch out in new directions, especially if these represent a leap of faith, because you never know where they might lead and who you might meet along the way. It's also a fantastic time for activities that involve travel, whether of the mind or body. So get out that suitcase!

Lucky Number

532

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today's New Moon will have a powerful impact on you during the next few weeks, so get ready for some life-changing experiences. You might have some important realizations about yourself, especially if these explain why you behave in a certain way sometimes. The coming few weeks might also mark a turning point in your relationship with a special someone, bringing you closer together.

Lucky Number

335

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's a New Moon today, which is big news for your relationships. Someone new could soon enter your life, in which case prepare for a massive impact on you. When you look back on this phase, you may even divide time into what happened before you met this person and what happened after you met.

Lucky Number

372

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Life seems to be full of disappointments today. If you've arranged to do something nice, it might be postponed or even cancelled, much to your dismay. You may also feel isolated from the rest of the world because of all the work you've got to do or because you aren't very well at the moment. Try not to take all this to heart, otherwise things will seem even worse than they really are.

Lucky Number

832

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Great news! Today's New Moon will have a wonderful impact on your love life during the rest of April. If you're on your own at the moment you might soon be part of a starry-eyed couple after meeting Mr or Ms Right. You could hear marvellous news of a child or a forthcoming celebration, such as a wedding, and you might also get involved in a creative project that will really boost your confidence.

Lucky Number

685

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you're feeling ultra sensitive under the New Moon, you may see slights and hurts at every turn. Are people really trying to get to you or are you overreacting? It won't help if someone special isn't around, or seems to be giving you the cold shoulder. You'll torture yourself by imagining all sorts of terrible reasons for their current behavior, when all the time there may be a very simple explanation. So don't press the panic button yet!

Lucky Number

564

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're feeling like a daredevil under the New Moon, which is great for steeling yourself to do things that require guts and courage. But don't get so carried away that you do things which are foolhardy or dangerous, even though they seem like a good idea at the time. Be especially careful when doing physical activities because you won't know when to stop.

Lucky Number

344

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If you've been waiting for the right moment to tell someone how much you care, that day has now arrived. You're feeling fearless and brave, and have reached the stage where you think you'll burst if you don't speak from the heart. Well, good luck, but don't be so over-confident that you automatically assume everything will go your way. It probably will, but you don't want to appear too cocky.

Lucky Number

252

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
