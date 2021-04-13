Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Aries It's hard to know what's going on today. You feel as though you're lost in a fog and you can't get your bearings. Your best bet is to accept that this is how things are and to simply coast along until you're more sure of what's happening. What you mustn't do is make important decisions while you're so uncertain about whether they're the right course to take. Lucky Number 750 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Keep your wits about you, especially when dealing with someone in a position of authority or power because they may try to twist you round their little finger without you being aware of what's going on. Be very careful about playing the same sort of game yourself because it will backfire on you sooner or later. Be honest and straightforward, not manipulative or sly. Lucky Number 905 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You need to develop a subtle approach when dealing with friends and associates today. Steamrolling them with your ideas won't work, and nor will getting angry when they fail to see what you're talking about. However, it's essential that you resist any temptation to behave in a devious or manipulative manner because this will come back to haunt you sooner or later. Lucky Number 428 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer It's a strange day and you're feeling a bit weird. You may be all churned up about something yet be unable to express your emotions for some reason, or even to put your finger on what's wrong. Watch out when handling financial matters because there's a chance that someone could try to steal a march on you or do you down in some way. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo It's a strange day in which things don't go the way you want and people have a nasty habit of thwarting you. Maybe you're unconsciously tripping yourself up in some way, too. You may be feeling very angry about something yet get the impression that you shouldn't lose your temper because you're supposed to be nice all the time. Let off steam by doing something therapeutic. Lucky Number 610 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo You're in a highly efficient and practical mood today, which is marvellous for tackling anything that calls for a clear head and a methodical approach. It's great for sorting out a financial or bureaucratic matter, for calculating your work expenses, talking to the taxman or anything else that's tedious but necessary. You'll also do well if you're at work. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra There are strange goings on with a certain person today, making you wonder what they're playing at. Are they up to something or are you reading too much into the situation? They may be trying to subtly undermine you, even if they aren't aware of what they're doing. Alternatively, of course, you may be the one who's trying to put your loved one down. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Be very careful if you're handling some sort of property deal or buying things connected with your home today, because someone may not be as honest as you think. They may find subtle ways to put you down in order to get a better price out of you, or they might have their own reasons why they want the whole deal to fall apart sooner or later. So watch out for someone who's trying to sabotage you. Lucky Number 295 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius There's a strange atmosphere today because someone is being difficult. You might get the impression that they're trying to trip you up in some way or they're playing a private game with you but haven't told you what the rules are. It's hardly surprising that you're feeling so irritable and scratchy. It will help to keep active but beware of doing too much because then you'll feel exhausted and drained. Lucky Number 943 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Watch out when handling money today because things won't go very well. You may have to deal with someone who tries to scupper you or get the better of you, even though they'll be all smiles on the surface. You should also beware of any offers or suggestions that sound too good to be true because that's probably exactly what they are. Throughout all this, you'll feel agitated and irritated, without knowing why. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius It's a tricky day and you'll need lots of patience if you're going to get through it without losing your temper at some point. The thing is that you're feeling irritated and grouchy without knowing why, so you're behaving like a bear with a sore head. You may also have a lot less energy than usual, making you want to curl up in a corner and go to sleep. That won't help your temper, either. Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo