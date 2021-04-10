Horoscopes for Saturday, April 10, 2021

Aries It feels as though there's a wall separating you from loved ones today. Maybe you're physically separated right now and you wish they were around, or perhaps you're experiencing an emotional gulf between you. Whatever is wrong, try not to make it worse than it already is by dwelling on it too much, feeling sorry for yourself or deciding that it's because you're unlovable. Instead, do something that boosts your self-esteem. Lucky Number 548 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Take care because once again you're in a rather morose and deflated mood. If something goes wrong you'll invest it with more importance than it deserves, perhaps telling yourself that it proves you're unlucky or that no one loves you. You're torn between being sociable and reclusive, but you really prefer your own company. Lucky Number 498 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Prepare yourself for possible disappointments. Something that you've been looking forward to, such as a social event, may have to be scaled down or even cancelled altogether. This may be for financial reasons, perhaps because one of you can't afford to pay for what's been planned. If you buy anything today, it could turn out to be worth less than you thought. Lucky Number 206 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Things have been going really well for you so far this April but you start to doubt yourself today. Try not to make mountains out of molehills, nor to dwell on negative thoughts, otherwise these will get such a grip on you that you'll start to feel depressed and unconfident. There may also be delays that are beyond your control but which make you frustrated or ill at ease. Lucky Number 416 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You've been in high spirits lately but it's a different story today, because you suddenly start to feel sad and low key. Maybe something you were looking forward to fails to happen, or the day is marred by delays and snags that you can't control. You may also have to cope with someone who thinks they're morally superior and who delights in telling you how many things you've got wrong. Lucky Number 904 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Your spirits take a dive today, making you feel rather sombre and flat. The trouble seems to lie in your relationships, and difficult circumstances are making you feel neglected, lonely or unloved. This might be how you feel but is it really how things are? Don't let yourself brood over imagined slights because they'll only make you miserable and feel sorry for yourself. Lucky Number 738 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Look after yourself today because you're feeling very sensitive. You're also suffering from a severe lack of self-confidence, which makes you easy pickings for anyone who wants to put you down or fill you with self- doubt. If you start to feel really bad about yourself, think of all the good things you've achieved. It may also help to spend some time alone, but not if you're going to mope and brood. Lucky Number 103 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Feeling guilty after falling off the diet wagon yesterday? Don't be too hard on yourself because that will only lower your morale still further and convince you that it's impossible to follow a healthy eating regime. It will help if you can keep away from anyone who likes adopting a high moral tone and making you feel like something they've trodden in. Lucky Number 706 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Yesterday you had your head in the clouds but today you've got your feet solidly back on terra firma. And it's not very nice, because you're miserable, flat and anxious. What's wrong? Are you feeling lonely and neglected for some reason? Maybe someone special is busy with other things right now, making you feel neglected and lonely. Try not to over-react and make a big song and dance out of all this unless it happens all too often. Lucky Number 542 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Once again you're feeling vulnerable and sensitive, dear Capricorn. In many ways it's a re-run of what happened recently, so grit your teeth if that was a tough experience. Even so, you can help yourself by not letting yourself get overwrought about silly things, and also by not allowing your confidence to be dented at the first hurdle. Lucky Number 458 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Things easily get on top of you today, especially if they're connected with work or health. You've got the cares of the world on your shoulders right now, but try not to let them get you down more than necessary. Instead of dwelling on how bad things are and losing all your motivation as a result, try to solve a few problems or tackle some chores so you feel you've achieved something. Lucky Number 427 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio