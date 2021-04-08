Horoscopes for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Aries It's one of those days when you have to mind your Ps and Qs to avoid getting into trouble with a certain person. Maybe they're operating on a very short fuse or perhaps you're being rather argumentative, but you could soon fall out with each other unless you can both keep your sense of humor. Getting some exercise will help, as will a change of scene. Lucky Number 619 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus It's awfully difficult to control your temper today. At times you'll feel as though you've been pushed beyond the limits of endurance by certain people, perhaps because they seem to expect you to jump through hoops whenever they so much as raise a finger. Have your say and then shut up. This will be a much more effective response than continually sniping or moaning. Lucky Number 263 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Someone is being very impatient and hasty, making them want to rush into situations without thinking them through. Make sure that you don't behave in the same way because it could quickly lead to rash actions that you'll regret once you've calmed down. Be especially careful when driving, and don't be tempted to go above the speed limit. Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Money is a sore point today. It's also an opportunity for someone to lose their temper and create a stink. Try not to be the one who sets everyone off, unless there really is no other way to get your point across. It won't help if there's a sense of urgency about a financial matter, such as you wondering whether a bill payment will reach its destination in time. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Someone's on the warpath today, making it uncomfortable to be around them. They're snappier than the most bad-tempered terrier, taking everything you say the wrong way. Ideally, you should give them a wide berth until they've calmed down, but what if you're the person who's having hissy-fits left, right and center? If this is you, direct your anger at the person who deserves it and stop lashing out at innocent bystanders. Lucky Number 857 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo The fur is flying again today, just when you thought things had simmered down a little. Today, someone's feeling upset because they aren't very well, they're worried about something or they've got too much work to do. It doesn't help that either you or this other person has one eye on the clock most of the time and is feeling impatient with anyone who can't keep up the hectic pace. Lucky Number 082 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Someone's on the warpath today, which isn't a great start to the day for you. What's wrong with this individual, anyway? Are they simply in a bad mood and trying to take it out on you, or do you have something to do with their reasons for feeling angry? You should also watch your own mood because you're in a hurry, which will make you rather ratty and short-tempered. Hey ho. Lucky Number 805 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Feeling irritable? You're trying to cram too many activities into too short a time span, especially if you're supposed to be meeting a tight deadline or your boss is breathing down your neck. The trick is to calm down and take things in their order of priority. Otherwise, you'll become all fingers and thumbs, and you'll switch from one task to the next without finishing anything properly. Lucky Number 569 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Someone is in a tearing hurry today, making them really impatient with other people can't keep up with them. Take care if this describes you because if you carry on like this you'll end up feeling like a piece of chewed string. You might also become slightly accident-prone simply because you're trying to do too much in too short a space of time. Lucky Number 937 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn The more of a hurry you're in today, the more of a flap you'll be in as well, Capricorn. It's one of those days when you're easily annoyed, especially when you take things seriously or things that mean a lot to you are threatened. You may even lose your sense of humor for a while, which is a shame because it's often your best friend. Try to keep calm when handling money because that really will wind you up a treat if you let it. Lucky Number 675 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Either you, or someone close to you is breathing fire today. You're really angry with your partner and you can't help showing it, or perhaps you're being a lot more provocative and confrontational than you imagine and you're goading your partner into losing their temper. Try to thrash out what's really wrong otherwise you'll spend the entire day snapping and shouting at each other, which will be tiring to say the least. Lucky Number 244 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus