Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Do your best to be kind and considerate today. You're eager to give people the benefit of the doubt when necessary and may overlook things that you'd usually get agitated about. You might give some money to someone collecting for charity, offer to do someone a good turn or simply ponder how you can do your bit to make the world a better place.

Lucky Number

359

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're interested in charitable, voluntary and humanitarian activities today, especially when you're considering how you can contribute to them. You might decide to donate some money to a favourite charity, or you could be asked to give more practical help by carrying out some good works yourself. Your current kindness and compassion won't go unnoticed.

Lucky Number

362

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're in a dreamy, idealistic frame of mind, making you keen to escape any form of harsh reality. You don't feel able to face anyone who's very harsh or combative because you aren't sure how to deal with them. Equally, you'd rather postpone any difficult or unpleasant tasks until you feel better able to cope, but don't put them off indefinitely.

Lucky Number

446

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This is another day when you're prepared to let bygones be bygones and not hold grudges. This is very commendable, but make sure you really mean it otherwise you'll be kidding yourself. Someone influential or high-powered could tuck you under their wing or look out for you in some way today, making you feel very grateful.

Lucky Number

851

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

You want to know what makes other people tick today, preferably by taking a peep into their soul. This mans you might start a conversation with a spiritual or religious slant, so you can find out what someone believes in, or you could get them talking about their childhood if they come from a completely different background to yours.

Lucky Number

381

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in a very forgiving and accepting mood today, making it great for getting on well with whoever happens to be around. You'll find it especially easy to hit it off with colleagues and customers, because you're ready to take them as you find them and you hope they'll do the same to you. If you've got some spare cash you'll enjoy treating yourself to something that will improve your health or general well-being.

Lucky Number

736

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's another lovely day for being with people you care about. You want to make a fuss of them and you'll have a happy time dreaming up ways to make them feel loved and appreciated. If there have been problems between you and a certain person recently, this is a great chance to show that there are no hard feelings -- and to mean every word you say.

Lucky Number

318

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If you have a pet, this is a good day for making sure they've got everything they need and possibly for arranging a check-up at the vet's for them. Or maybe you're thinking of getting a pet if you don't already have one? Well, only take the plunge today if you've already decided to do so, otherwise you could be seduced by the sight of a furry little face in a pet shop and buy the creature on a whim.

Lucky Number

425

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's easy to tune into other people today, almost as though there's no need for words. You might even find that there's a strong current of telepathy flowing between you and a certain person, so you know when they're thinking about you or you both start to say the same thing at the same time. You're also concerned about people who might need your help, such as a neighbor who isn't very well, and will do what you can to give them a hand.

Lucky Number

923

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's another day when you're very tuned in to other people, especially if you know them well. If necessary, do what you can to put them at their ease and appreciate their current concerns. Charity begins at home right now, so be prepared to leap into the fray if a relative needs some help. They may be too proud to ask, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't offer.

Lucky Number

927

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's another day when you're in a loving and forgiving frame of mind. You want people to like you so you'll bend over backwards to be nice to them. If you're taking part in a discussion or negotiation you'll want to find some common ground with everyone else and will hesitate to say anything that sounds even remotely unpleasant. But don't be too much of a push-over.

Lucky Number

240

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Once again you're in a compassionate mood, making it easy for you to understand what other people are going through. If you know someone who's stuck in hospital or some other institution then this is a good day to visit them because they'll appreciate the effort you've made to see them. You're feeling very selfless at the moment.

Lucky Number

604

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
