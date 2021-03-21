Horoscopes for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Aries It's play time! You're in a lighthearted mood and looking for activities that express this side of your personality. Now that the Sun is in Aries, you should do something sociable, or at least have a spirited chat with someone. You'll enjoy playing with words, too, so you could have fun with a puzzle, quiz or competition. Lucky Number 366 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Take care because there's tremendous scope for misunderstandings today, especially if you allow your imagination to run riot. For instance, someone may give you sketchy details about something and you'll fill in the gaps yourself, making all sorts of assumptions that may be completely unfounded or inaccurate. So don't believe everything you hear today! Lucky Number 608 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini In true Gemini style you have a real way with words today, so enjoy it while it lasts. You're the life and soul of the party, because you're full of witticisms and clever remarks. You'll also be pretty ace in a discussion or negotiation, and will be able to think on your feet so no one can get the better of you. Lucky Number 620 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer You're in a practical and organized mood, which is great for sorting out financial matters and anything connected with red tape and bureaucracy. It's also a good opportunity to work out how you're going to afford to put a forthcoming plan into action, and then to devise a budget you can stick to. Lucky Number 232 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Leo It's hard to work out what a certain person thinks they're up to, and they obviously don't have a clue either. They're being vague and might also be elusive, so you can't track them down or get hold of them when you want them. If you ask them any direct questions, be prepared for them to prevaricate or fudge the issue. You might as well forget the whole thing for the time being and stop wasting your time! Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo It's a very good day for talking to colleagues, whether you're discussing work topics or something quite different. This is also a very favorable day for spending money on your health, such as buying some vitamin pills or supplements, or treating yourself to a complementary health therapy. You might also be interested in buying a book or magazine on a health-related matter. Lucky Number 460 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Friends make you feel good today, and one person in particular will have you singing from the rooftops. If you don't have anything sociable planned, try to change all that. Arrange to meet a friend for a drink or a meal, or visit a favourite club so you can chat to some kindred spirits. A special hobby will also make you feel good today. Lucky Number 109 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio You were the epitome of practical organization yesterday, so what's happened since then? You're struggling to get your brain in gear and it keeps losing interest when you're supposed to be paying attention to what you're doing. Maybe you're tired or distracted by something, so try to double-check anything important in case you've made a silly mistake, and if possible avoid signing anything official while you're in this flaky mood. Lucky Number 639 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You've got the urge to be on the move today, whether you're travelling near or far. The one thing you won't want to do is to sit tight for hours on end, so try to get and about whenever possible. Ideally, you should have a complete change of scene or visit somewhere that sets you thinking. Consider taking someone along to keep you company or arranging to meet up with an old friend when you reach your destination. Lucky Number 588 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn If you share your finances with someone, whether it's your flatmate, partner or a member of the family, this is a good day to check that everything is running smoothly. Go through recent bank statements or credit card bills to ensure that payments are up to date and no one has made any mistakes. If you're thinking of investing your money in bricks and mortar, you could receive some helpful advice. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Let's face it, a certain person isn't making a lot of sense today. Maybe they're confused about what they're saying or they seem to be lost in a dream world of their own making. It will be hard work trying to talk to them for long, especially if their conversation rambles or they never complete a sentence. Maybe you should ask them what's wrong as they could be worried about something to the point of distraction. Lucky Number 776 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn