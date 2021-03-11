Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You've have a lot to say for yourself! In fact, it's one of those days when you'll find it difficult to keep quiet for long because your ego is flying high. This will be good fun all the while you've got an appreciative audience, but try to involve them in the conversation rather than turning it into a monologue with you in the starring role.

Lucky Number

477

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's a strange day Taurus, because you're in a chatty mood but you're very choosy about who you talk to. You certainly don't want to talk to anyone who won't appreciate what you've got to say, because you'll be most comfortable when talking about topics that are dear to your heart or which are very private. But once you get started there'll be no stopping you. Avoid arguments with males.

Lucky Number

666

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you ring a friend, be warned that they may never stop talking, which could work out expensive! Nevertheless, this is a fabulous day for catching up with your social life because you'll feel completely at home when you're surrounded by kindred spirits. It's also great for going to one of the clubs, groups or organizations that you belong to. However, keep that sarcasm out of the conversation as some people could get hot under the collar.

Lucky Number

798

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

A certain person has a lot to say today, especially if they're older than you or in a position of authority. It may be difficult to get them to stop talking, as one topic of conversation leads on to another. You'll have to be tactful if you want to slip away before they've had their say. If you're the one who's in charge, try not to corner anyone who should really be getting on with their work.

Lucky Number

837

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Someone's tongue runs away with them today, turning a quick chat into a long, long conversation. You won't mind unless you've got something urgent to do and you can't extricate yourself from this person's ceaseless babblings. Or maybe you're the one who's got so much to say that you can't stop talking? This is particularly likely if you're talking about your latest craze or interest. Try to remember that not everyone is as gripped by it as you are.

Lucky Number

145

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Once you get someone chatting you won't be able to shut them up, so be warned. They'll start talking about very personal and intimate topics, making it even more difficult for you to extricate yourself. So maybe you should simply let this person talk, and reciprocate by giving them a few confidences of your own. It could help to bring the two of you closer together. Do not be unduly critical, or fireworks could erupt.

Lucky Number

473

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone in your life has a lot to say for themselves today. The burning question, of course, is whether you've got time to listen to them. If you have then that's fine, but if you haven't you'll soon start to feel rather irritated as this person yaks on and on endlessly. Do they have something important to say or are they feeling lonely and in need of a receptive audience? Don't be too quick to judge.

Lucky Number

741

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're feeling industrious and practical but you have to cope with interruptions and distractions before you can get on with your work. You might distract yourself, as your mind leaps from one topic to the next, or you could have to cope with someone who's in such a talkative state that they don't know when to shut up. Resist the urge to argue too vigorously, or anger could take over.

Lucky Number

205

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Any sort of social occasion is right up your street, although you'll be happiest if you can be with people who always amuse you and keep you interested in what they have to say. It's a lovely day for organizing a child's treat, such as a trip to the cinema, or for doing something that makes you feel like a six-year-old again. Enjoy yourself!

Lucky Number

582

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're feeling very voluble today, and once you get started you'll be reluctant to stop chatting. And what will you be talking about? Probably about the past, or about your family and home. That's great, provided that you know when to pause for breath and let the other person get a word in edgeways. Remember, they may not be as fascinated by all this as you are. Stay out of the war zone.

Lucky Number

632

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Some people are so chatty that you feel you could wind them up and just let them talk and talk, like a clockwork toy. If you're really busy you'll have to find excuses why you can only talk to them for a short while, otherwise the precious minutes will tick away while they yak on about anything and everything. On the other hand, you might be the chatterbox, in which case you should try not to buttonhole people if they don't have time to listen to you.

Lucky Number

693

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If you're considering making a big purchase but you haven't committed yourself to it yet, this is a good day for discussing the whole thing with someone who will help you to make up your mind. However, make sure that you don't sound as though you're bragging, especially if you've got more money than the other person. There are more important things in life than what we can and can't afford to buy.

Lucky Number

857

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
