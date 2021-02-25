Horoscopes for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Aries Hold on to your eyebrows because today's events are likely to make them go into orbit! Someone might behave completely out of character or you could discover a secret that totally throws you for a loop. If you're really astonished by what happens now it may be a signal that you need to become more open-minded and accepting of other people's faults and foibles. Lucky Number 616 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus This is no day to get stuck in a rut, so get ready to break out in some way. Maybe you should take the day off and do something totally different for a change, or perhaps your behavior is expressing parts of your personality that you usually keep to yourself. You might also have a flash of inspiration about a plan for the future, so put on your thinking cap. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're gripped by restlessness and boredom today, and it feels as though your life is very restrictive, even if that isn't really the case at all. You need to give yourself as much room to breathe as possible, otherwise you'll want to do something outrageous simply to express your frustration. Keep away from anyone who's a real stick-in-the-mud because they'll make you feel worse. Lucky Number 924 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer If you're a typical Cancerian you have a tendency to cling to things and people that feel familiar and safe, but today you're encouraged to branch out in new directions and do things for the first time. This could be anything from booking the holiday of a lifetime to making an appointment to see an astrologer. Dare to be different and to forget about what others might think of you as a result. It's time to be your own person, whoever that happens to be. Good luck! Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo An intimate relationship offers you the chance to grow and develop today, although this will undoubtedly happen in ways you weren't expecting. For instance, if you sometimes have a battle with possessiveness or envy, your partner may present you with a reason for feeling jealous but you'll realize that such reactions are inappropriate for some reason. Lucky Number 564 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Do yourself a favor and mix with people who are a bit different, or even eccentric today. It will do you good and bring out an unexpected side of your personality that could do with an airing. You may even be rather shocked by the way you behave, especially if you're usually quite buttoned-up and self-controlled. It's time to let down your guard and live a little! Lucky Number 363 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra The more you're expected to be subservient, obedient or to behave like an unpaid slave, the more determined you'll be to stick up for yourself today. You need to make your point but don't take it to such an extreme that you put yourself in a difficult position or make threats you're reluctant to carry out. Instead, keep your rebellious streak under some sort of control before it's allowed to wreak havoc. Lucky Number 451 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Do you often conform to the way you imagine other people want you to behave, rather than doing your own thing regardless of what they might say? If so, today will have a liberating influence on you because it's encouraging you to be your true self whether anyone else likes it or not. The fact is that they will like it, and they'll probably suggest that you should be like this more often. With luck, it could become a habit! Lucky Number 194 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Today you're presented with the interesting task of trying to be an individual while still fitting into your family life. The success, or otherwise, of this will tell you a great deal about how much personal freedom you've got. If you feel the urge to rebel against your upbringing or to do the opposite of what a relative is telling you, ask yourself what you're trying to prove. Lucky Number 735 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn The more boring and predictable your world is, the more you'll long to shake it up a little today. So where are you going to start? Ideally, you should make a few changes to your life before you reach desperation point, because if that happens you'll act in ways that have more to do with making a rebellious statement than in satisfying your inner urges. You could start by forgetting your usual routine and doing things on the spur of the moment instead. Lucky Number 150 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius It's time to adopt a new attitude to your values in life, and you'll be astonished by what happens as a result. For instance, if you usually place a lot of importance on money and what it can buy, you might suddenly find that you don't care about it nearly so much as usual. Don't make any big decisions while you're in this state of flux, but wait for a few days to make sure you aren't making spontaneous gestures that you'll later regret. Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn