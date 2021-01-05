Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Aries There is minor evil around this day, whether it is harsh words or actions. Relationships with non spiritual people will tend to be abrasive, as you come to understand that such people can never be trusted, for their agenda is not love. Beware of criticism from colleagues or friends. Avoid being narrow minded and confining your views to the conventional. You may want to argue with everyone and everything, but beware of devouring your own energy in the process. Lucky Number 470 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Everything seems to be getting under your skin at the moment, but this is no excuse to lose your temper, and you know it. Better by far to be discreet and plough on steadily, without looking to the left or right. If you keep your feet on the ground and don't get discouraged, there are definitely fair winds that will blow you along. It's just a question of finding the right balance between confidence and commonsense. Lucky Number 361 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You need to push away the negativity others put on you - often they're just jealous. Put your ideas on the table and don't be afraid to ask for help to accomplish your goals. This is not the time to question your intuitive feelings: trust your hunches and make things happen. Do not be afraid of change. Welcome it into your life. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer You've had enough time to yourself lately. This is a day to focus on family, with all the good and bad that that brings. You would much rather be at the top of the tree than down near the roots, but that's life. You might be smart when it comes to matters of the heart, but you don't know it all quite yet. Lucky Number 750 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Pay close attention to the details. The right background music or choice of clothing has the ability to enhance the content of any meeting to an unbelievable degree. Represent yourself as truly as you possibly can. Obstructions crumble as honesty advances. Potential clients are more than eager to bring their business to you, once they get a good look at how you conduct yourself in a work environment. Lucky Number 183 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo You aren't fooling anyone - it's easy for everyone else to see that inexperienced people are unaware of their obligations. You're grumpy about starting a familiar process from the beginning again, but don't let that get in the way of getting on with it. Sour grapes have no place in your daily dealings. Although you may 'own' a project, it's ultimately in the hands of someone else. Deal with it and then move on. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Don't put yourself through anything that isn't absolutely necessary. After all, why cook when others will gladly serve you at their house, or treat you to a wonderful meal at your favourite restaurant? Even when you assert yourself, there seems to be a wonderfully passive quality to your manner. Now that the universe has finally decided to give you some of what you want, make sure your wish list is short and don't be greedy. Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Let the past stay in the past for now. Even though you may have fond memories of intense experiences, the Moon sees to it that you have virtually no desire to go there again just yet. This is your opportunity to show others what you can do in a more civilised environment. Don't try to shout down someone who is rude enough to interrupt. As unlikely as it may seem, the softest voice has the biggest chance of being heard. Lucky Number 265 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius People around you may be insistent in their demands and they seem unreasonable, which in turn will lead to mental tension for you. There is the danger that this will dull your resolve, but the real path still lies ahead, beyond these temporary hurdles. Don't take this as a setback: there's no need to change your course of action. Lucky Number 081 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You must assert your intentions more clearly and stand by the ambitions that you've set for yourself. Your home will be the theatre of profound changes and it will be necessary to handle them with a cool head. You could make the acquaintance of someone who will upset your current views and opinions. Some deep breathing and mild exercise is what you need now. Lucky Number 663 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius This day will be rewarding for those pursuing a career. That long awaited career break is ready to roll. Concentration is needed. Try to think positively and be polite to others. Any negative attitude towards your partner could damage your relationship. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius