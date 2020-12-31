Horoscopes for Thursday, December 31, 2020

Aries Someone wants to go their own way and they won't care whose feathers they ruffle in the process. The last thing you should do now is to hang on to their coat-tails or do anything else that will make them feel restricted. Make it plain that you've got your own fish to fry, thank you very much. And try not to let it stop you enjoying yourself. Have a great night! Lucky Number 460 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Friends and partners aren't behaving as you would like. They're eager to go their own way, much to your annoyance. In order to get round this you're going to have to ask yourself some tricky questions, such as whether you're trying to control everyone's behavior or whether they're being inconsiderate in wanting to do their own thing. Lucky Number 658 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You'll need every ounce of patience, because even the best-laid plans could go up in smoke. It seems that certain people are doing their best to throw spanners in the works, and the more annoyed you become the more they'll goad you still further. If there's dissent in the ranks about how to spend this day, you may decide to go your own sweet way and prove that you're an individual in your own right. But try not to let any bad feelings mar the celebrations. Have a fantastic night! Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer It's a sensational Moon in your sign, combined with a lunar eclipse! Holy cow! However, once you accept that even the best-laid plans could go awry on this day, you'll find that life is a lot easier to cope with. Try your hardest to take everything in your stride, even if you do have to rethink an arrangement at the eleventh hour. At least it's never a dull moment! Do your best not to let the tensions of the day spoil what promises to be some spectacular celebrations. It will be an opportunity to let off steam. Have fun! Lucky Number 511 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo There's an erratic quality to the day. Loved ones are likely to behave in ways you hadn't counted on. The only way to cope with this is to be as flexible as possible. Someone might change an arrangement at the eleventh hour so you have to think on your feet, or others may be determined to do their own thing even though it doesn't suit you. Get any arguments out of the way quickly so you can enjoy your celebrations with a glad heart. Lucky Number 134 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Someone is being headstrong and willful, and absolutely determined to do what they want. Mercury is retrograde and this could lead to some heated discussions and possibly even rows, as you argue the toss back and forth. It might be best to accept that there's very little possibility of reaching an agreement rather than to get locked in a stubborn battle of wills. Besides, you don't want anything to spoil what promises to be a very enjoyable day. Have fun! Lucky Number 874 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra If you live with other people you have to resign yourself to the fact that you all want to do different things this day. The more you urge togetherness, the more everyone will be determined to do their own thing even if it creates problems. Try to play this down as much as possible because it's also a lunar eclipse and getting angry won't solve anything; it may even make the situation worse. Maybe this is a chance for you to do what you want for a change, too? Anyway, enjoy yourself tonight, because you deserve it! Lucky Number 179 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio A loved one is being very assertive. You'll only make it worse if you come down like a ton of bricks, given that Mars is retrograde. Besides, do you really want to spoil this evening's celebrations because you've had a flaming row? If possible, live and let live, so you can have a really nice day! Lucky Number 827 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You're in a strange mood. You're feeling impatient and cross, and nothing is quite right. No wonder, with Mercury and Mars retrograde! But is it necessary to be quite so contrary, so determined to do the opposite of what's expected of you? Try to sort out the problem sooner rather than later, then do something energetic and therapeutic so you can burn off your nervous energy. Then you're all set for a great day! Lucky Number 238 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn A certain person is strong-willed with the Moon in your emotional house of others. This could lead to some ructions in which everyone becomes firmly entrenched in their own opinions and refuses to acknowledge anyone else's point of view. Get the arguments out of the way early on, so you can then concentrate on having a really enjoyable day. Lucky Number 377 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius The more you want to control someone, or someone wants to control you, the more difficult life will be. The last thing you should do now is to act as though you own this person, or tell them what to do, because it will be an instant recipe for rebellion and trouble. Mars is retro in your house of significant others and open enemies after all. If you don't want to spoil the evening's celebrations you'll have to make compromises, and hope that this other person will do the same. Don't let the fuss stop you having a very happy day. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces