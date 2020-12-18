Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Friday, December 18, 2020
Aries
You'll be in a better position to get on well with someone who has power or authority over you. This might be your boss, some other authority figure, a friend you really respect or an older relative. Maybe you should chat up your superiors at the office party... or make more of an effort to understand what makes a certain person tick.
Lucky Number579
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Love comes in all shapes and sizes and you won't want to discriminate in any way. You could become very attracted to someone from a different walk of life or culture to yours, and you'll be intrigued by the things they can teach you. If you're about to go travelling, you might be entranced and captivated by your destination, or the people you meet there.
Lucky Number844
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
During the rest of the month you'll enjoy being with people who know you inside out, and with whom you share a strong bond. You'll also want to be more forthcoming and emotional than usual, and may find yourself involved in heartfelt conversations and really intense exchanges. At times you may feel rather exposed, but it's important to open up emotionally right now.
Lucky Number956
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
You'll be happiest when you're with people who make you feel loved and cherished. You'll bend over backwards to keep them sweet, and will concede arguments and disputes for the sake of peace. Try not to make it peace at any price because that could be setting up problems with people who will then try to take advantage of your good nature. Co-operation is one thing, being a doormat is quite different.
Lucky Number496
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
An air of co-operation and harmony surrounds your working life, which is just what you need if you've been wondering how to improve your relationship with a colleague or customer. Things should start to go a lot more smoothly from this day onward, provided you're willing to make the effort to be more conciliatory and easy-going yourself. Perhaps you need to set a good example?
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You probably won't need any urging to do this, but the rest of the month is marvellous for being with special people and doing favourite things. You'll have a real capacity for pleasure and enjoyment, and you'll want to spread as much happiness around you as possible. Cupid could have you in his sights, so steer you-know-who under the mistletoe and see what happens next.
Lucky Number253
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
Throughout the rest of the month you'll enjoy the security and comfort that you gain from being in familiar places surrounded by familiar faces. You won't be happy about straying too far from home, and you'll rush back there as soon as possible. This is a great time to consider ways in which you can improve the appearance of your home or garden.
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Throughout the rest of the month you'll really come into your own in social circles and will attract a whole new collection of admirers into the bargain. It's perfect timing because it paves the way for a wonderfully enjoyable festive season, and there's even a chance that you might meet a new love at a party or gathering. So get out your party clothes and be prepared to sparkle!
Lucky Number769
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
You'll enjoy some very extravagant and indulgent in coming weeks. You might spend money like water, or splash out on all sorts of treats. This is great if you've got the cash to spare, but not such good news if you're struggling to stretch your money until the next payday. You'll also be feeling very attractive, so watch out world!
Lucky Number452
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You show a very soft side to your personality during the next few weeks, which will increase your popularity still further. You'll take a lot of trouble to get on well with people, and you'll also have plenty of charm. You'll be articulate now and may even have moments of stunning diplomacy.
Lucky Number409
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You get the chance to prove how romantic you can be when the mood is right. Why not arrange a candlelit encounter with that very special person in your life. There's a strong possibility that you could become involved in a relationship that has to be conducted in secret or which you want to keep strictly private.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Have a think about your long term plans on this day. You might even be inspired to start on some plans for the future, then to write them down in your diary. You'll enjoy being with friends, perhaps at a festive gathering or an activity in which you're all involved. A hobby or leisure pursuit is good fun now.
