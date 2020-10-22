Horoscopes for Thursday, October 22, 2020

Aries The more important something is to you, the more likely you are to get drawn into an argument about it, Aries hotheads! You won't do this consciously, but don't get so worked up that you turn the conversation into a heated debate you're determined to win. Try not to score cheap points off the other person by being hurtful or rude. Lucky Number 198 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus There's a very combative atmosphere today, with people squaring up to each other for an argument. Once the row starts, the verbal gloves will be off and some stinging comments will be exchanged. If you're on the receiving end of an insult or sarcastic comment you'll long to reciprocate, but will that really do any good or will it simply raise the stakes even higher? Lucky Number 787 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You're in a terrific mood today - cheerful, gregarious and happy. You're also feeling extremely optimistic, so anything seems possible right now and you're prepared to take a chance. However, try not to get so carried away that you start taking foolish risks because you're so convinced that nothing can go wrong. You aren't infallible, you know! Lucky Number 667 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer You're in a very expansive mood today, making you want to experience whatever life has to give. Things are going well for you, and you're feeling confident. That's great, and you're full of optimism about your home life and your family. Be careful if you're currently involved in a property deal or home improvement plan because you're so confident of success that you could overlook a rather serious snag. Lucky Number 451 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo You're full of confidence today, and it shows. It's the perfect day for saying what you think with conviction, and without worrying that anyone is going to make fun of you as a result. You're prepared to stand up for what you believe in. But don't get so carried away with the sound of your own voice that you become rather pompous or self-important, because then you will make yourself a laughing stock. You'll also encourage people to bring you down a peg or two. Lucky Number 940 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo It's a very feisty and explosive day, so be careful Virgo. Someone seems to have got out of bed on the wrong side and they're taking their bad mood out on whoever happens to get within shouting distance. This won't make them very easy company, especially if they're convinced that theirs is the only valid opinion and that everyone else is talking nonsense. You'll soon get tired of their arrogance and aggression. Lucky Number 820 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You're in a very expansive, generous state of mind today, open to all sorts of possibilities and willing to give things a try. You're also feeling positive and optimistic, so situations stand a good chance of working out well.You're attracting the right sorts of outcome, but don't let this confidence turn into cockiness or arrogance. Lucky Number 466 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Someone has a very sharp tongue and you're about to be lashed. Maybe this person has good reason to be angry with you, or perhaps they're on the warpath and you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. If you get drawn into an argument, you'll want to give as good as you get but don't say things that will cause lasting bad feeling and resentment. Lucky Number 915 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius You're full of confidence today, especially if you have to take part in a group activity or take the lead in some way. You'll do really well, and will have plenty of reasons to feel proud of yourself. Consider your hopes and dreams for the future and decide whether they really stand a chance of seeing the light of day, or whether you should scrap them and start again. Lucky Number 216 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn This is a fantastic day for putting yourself in the limelight in some way, and increasing your status and reputation as a result. Something that you've been slogging away at recently might finally see the light of day and earn you lots of congratulations, or someone you respect may pay you a compliment. All this is great but don't let it go to your head and make you seem very full of yourself. Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Luck is on your side today, so take full advantage of it. Don't be silly or reckless; make sure you know when to stop. Even so, you might fancy a modest gamble. Do your best to visit some completely new surroundings at some point, or spend the day in a cultural or spiritual setting that feeds your soul. Lucky Number 353 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini