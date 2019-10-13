Horoscopes for Sunday, October 13, 2019

Aries Today's Full Moon in fiery Aries throws the spotlight on your personal life during the coming two weeks. This will be a great chance for you to make some changes to your life, such as going on a diet or breaking a bad habit. You're going through an important time of transformation at the moment and this is another chapter in that story. Lucky Number 589 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Look after yourself today because you're feeling rather thinskinned, thanks to the Full Moon. You could easily be hurt by the insensitive words or actions of loved ones. They may not mean to upset you, but they'll manage it all the same. It doesn't help that you're feeling vulnerable and slightly lonely, making you all the more likely to interpret other people's actions in the worst possible way. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're feeling lonely as the Full Moon comes, whether you're physically separated from loved ones or there's an emotional gap between you. Although it's tempting to feel sorry for yourself, it will only make you more miserable. Instead, you need to distract yourself by doing things that will give you satisfaction and remind you that you're a person in your own right. Lucky Number 902 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Today's Full Moon is shedding light on your long-term ambitions and goals. How are they progressing? If a plan has lost its impetus, maybe you need to decide whether to revive it or whether to forget about it and concentrate on something else instead. It's a waste of time pursuing something if it's dead in the water or you don't care about it any longer. Lucky Number 817 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Today's Full Moon is warning you to pay attention to the truth during the coming fortnight. You'll have to sort out fibs from facts, and it won't always be easy to tell the difference. Dealings with foreigners and cultural pursuits will be difficult, but hard work and planning will stand you in good stead. You may be called on to measure up and take a responsible position. Forge ahead. Forget instant gratification. Wait for the rewards or real enjoyment to come later. Lucky Number 327 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Money and status through inheritance, business partners or marriage occupies your emotions for the ensuing fortnight. Payment of debts, or debt collection are in the frame. You can use or develop skills to make you more independent in financial and other ways. A medical emergency may arise, or you may decide on elective surgery during this period. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Today's Full Moon puts the emphasis on your relationships during the coming fortnight. This could lead to some tricky moments with certain people if you've been rubbing each other up the wrong way recently, but it will also give you the chance to sort out your differences. Try not to behave as though everything is a crisis or as though you're the only one who's having a hard time. Lucky Number 230 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Someone seems to be giving you the cold shoulder today. Unfriendly, remote, or just not around when you need them. Although it would be tempting to imagine that this is a disaster for your relationship, it may only be a minor blip and it may even be entirely due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. Don't imagine the worst because it's unlikely to have happened. Lucky Number 456 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius The past few days have really knocked the stuffing out of you so it's time to cheer yourself up and get a more positive perspective on life. Fill the day with enjoyable and entertaining activities, especially if they're different from your usual routine. It will be even better if you can get together with someone who always makes your heart beat faster and who brings out the best in you. Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Today's Full Moon emphasizes your family life during the coming two weeks, especially if you've been neglecting your nearest and dearest because of work commitments. Well, it's time to redress the balance and to smooth over any hurt feelings that might have arisen as a result of you being wrapped up in other concerns. You may also have to make a tricky decision about a member of the family. Lucky Number 912 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius It's a rather gloomy day emotionally, regardless of what the weather's doing. You're feeling very vulnerable and as a result, you're worried that your relationship with someone isn't going as well as you'd like. Is this really something to worry about or are you reading too much into the situation? Try not to make mountains out of molehills. Lucky Number 337 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius