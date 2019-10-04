Horoscopes for Friday, October 4, 2019

Aries If you must travel for business or if you want to travel for pleasure, now is the time for the Ram to hit the road. Be sure to find a way to put spice into your life. The troops are gathering, as mighty Mars marches into your house of others, inclining you to work in tandem over coming weeks. Keep your temper, as confrontations can flare. Lucky Number 300 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Dreams may be very revealing, especially about your own motivations. if you find yourself repeating destructive behavior patterns, now is the time to break them. As Mars moves to Libra, there's a lot to do and you're focused on getting every little task done. You'll take on more projects and duties, busy, busy. You may seem scattered, but you want to be busy, otherwise the idle energy will turn into anxiety. Avoid getting into arguments with co-workers, and take extra care in the workplace. Lucky Number 733 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You and a partner or mate may disagree strongly while you are in public, but try not to create a scene! You'll be called on to handle more responsibility. Macho Mars brings action and ego to your sex life. Creative juices flow and romantic notions are sure to get physical in weeks to come. You'll be called on to handle more responsibility... accept this with grace. There will be untold karmic rewards for you in the future. Lucky Number 764 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer With the Moon in your sixth house of health and service, you should be the model of compassionate care. Tending to those you are responsible for, including your pets and plants, is a pleasure today. If you have been eating junk food and putting off your exercise routine, this is the perfect day to get back on track. Mars moves into Libra for six weeks, marking a new beginning, a new business venture or achieving a physical goal. This is a time to put your plans in motion. Avoid angry domestic scenes. Lucky Number 870 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You may be under creative or financial pressure today; take a few deep breaths to avoid biting anyone's head off. You may be frustrated, but rest assured this too shall pass. As Mars moves to Libra, your ideas are energized and you will become very creative over the weeks ahead. Do not get impatient if others can't keep up the pace. Check the condition of your car or your business equipment and make repairs or replacements in weeks ahead. Lucky Number 896 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You may need to do some household repairs, but you can involve your loved ones in the process. If a coat of fresh paint is needed, invite your friends and family over to help. A painting party complete with beer and pizza helps the work seem like play. Whether you stay indoors or go out today, it's time to do something with your tribe. Mars entering Libra urges action on debts, assets, and income. You'll be keen in weeks ahead to boost the coffers; working overtime, an extra job, or whatever is needed to earn money. Lucky Number 576 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Enjoy the company of your neighbors or siblings today - word games and board games could prove to be fun! Libran writers may find that the muse is with them as creativity is heightened. As always when the Moon is travelling through your house of communication, it's a good time to touch base with your loved ones. As Mars dives into your sign, the cosmic pressure increases your competitive spirit and inspires you to be more aggressive, even physically combative, than usual. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio With the planetary forces at odds, you may have differences with your friends today. The love of money is the root of all evil, and today you may wish you had never heard of the stuff. It's only worth what it can buy, and we all know it can't buy love or happiness. Don't compromise what you value. As mighty Mars moves into Libra, the pressure from behind the scenes also grows. You'll need to investigate and develop inner strengths in the weeks ahead, overcoming the deep conditioning that we all suffer from in one way or another. Lucky Number 879 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius The Moon moves through Sagittarius, giving you more energy earlier in the day. It's a good time to go out and play; if the weather allows, get out there and let off steam. Enjoy this sunny day, because whatever the weather outside, you have a glow coming from inside. As Mars energizes your goals, don't lose patience if things get too hectic or don't go as planned. What is really making you happy? Go for what you want, and get rid of what you don't . Lucky Number 248 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The Moon cruises through your twelfth house of solitude, urging you to seek deep reflection today, Capricorn. Your intuition is strong while the Moon and Mercury harmonize, enabling you to look below the surface. Good opportunities come in your career in weeks ahead, thanks to Mars moving into Libra, but do not lose your temper with the boss. You'll do better to work harder and raise the stakes! Lucky Number 190 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius The Cosmos favors short-term projects at the moment. If you have the luxury of relaxing with your friends and family, do so and if there's work to be done, do it together while listening to your favourite music, and order pizza and beer afterwards. Try to enjoy simple moments of pleasure that are within your grasp now. Mars boosts your energy for anything cultural in weeks ahead, so get out those travel books and start learning a foreign language. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra