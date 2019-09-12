Horoscopes for Thursday, September 12, 2019

Aries What a day! Your thoughts are flying around your head like crazed flies, ricocheting from one idea to another so you struggle to keep track of them all. This will be especially difficult if you're at work because you'll be absent-minded and easily distracted. If necessary, write down your ideas as they come to you or make a list of everything that you really must do today. Lucky Number 822 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus There have been several occasions recently when you've had cause to doubt the sanity of a certain someone because they're behaving so eccentrically, and this is another day when you can only marvel at their erratic and contrary goings-on. Should you play these down or make a big thing out of them? Bear in mind that your protests are likely to encourage this person to be even weirder than ever, so you may be shooting yourself in the foot. Lucky Number 125 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Someone who normally commands your respect has been behaving very strangely since the start of August, leaving you in the unenviable position of trying to guess what they're going to do next. Well, they're up to their old tricks again today but this time you stand a better chance of discovering what's going on. But it may be very different from what you've imagined. Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Machines and appliances are likely to play up today, probably just when you need them most. For instance, your computer might go on the blink, your printer might run out of ink or the phone could go wonky. You may also have to endure the inaccurate or unbelievable nonsense that's being spouted by a certain person who thinks you should take everything they say as gospel. Lucky Number 401 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You're prone to doing things on the spur of the moment today, especially when it comes to spending money. Those impulse buys may seem like a good idea at the time but you could soon change your mind once you get them home. Make sure you keep the receipts so you can take them back to the shop! Your other half may also want to make some confessions about their shopping. Lucky Number 691 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Someone is in an outspoken and controversial mood today, and the moment they get a reaction from you they'll think up even more daring things to say. If you aren't careful you'll get caught up in a spiral of action and reaction, so that in the end you're at screaming pitch. If you really can't cope with this person, make your excuses and leave. Lucky Number 836 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You don't have much patience today, especially if you're at work. As a result you'll want to throw in the towel when things get tough, or lose your temper with anyone who mucks you about. Try to resist the temptation to make dramatic gestures or hasty decisions because you're almost bound to regret them once you've simmered down. Lucky Number 437 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio It's important to be selective about what you do and don't believe today, because certain people aren't making much sense. They may have the wrong end of the stick or they might be so overloaded with information that they can't process it properly. Try to be flexible if you hear things that you find shocking, and don't rise to the bait. Lucky Number 246 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Chaos! Everything seems to be up in the air so you don't know whether you're coming or going. Plans may have to be changed at the last minute, calling for an adaptable attitude that doesn't come easily. Be careful if you're in the middle of a property deal or home improvement project, because accidents and silly mistakes are more than likely right now. Lucky Number 229 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Someone close to you isn't making much sense today. In fact, they may as well be talking double Dutch, because you can't make head or tail of any of it. They might be saying something that seems totally far-fetched and ludicrous to you, or they could start talking about one thing and then immediately interrupt themselves and begin to talk about something quite different. Lucky Number 138 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Expect all kinds of communication to go haywire. You'll be bombarded by information or interruptions, making it hard to keep your thoughts straight. It will be very difficult to sort out what's going on, especially if you're supposed to be making some serious decisions. Well, you can't make up your mind about anything at the moment because you're seeing too many options and uncertainties. Lucky Number 272 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius