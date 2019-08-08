Horoscopes for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Aries Your dreams may clue you into something that is going on behind the scenes. Pay attention to gut feelings and intuitions you have, as they are more likely to be correct when the sensitive Moon stimulates your eighth house. Unconscious motivations on your part may come to the surface through dreams. Understand yourself better by analyzing your sleeping visions. Lucky Number 772 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus You may feel torn as passionate Mars, stern Saturn and the irrational Moon play cosmic tug-of-war today. There's no way you can please everyone, so take time out to review your options. With any luck, your mate or partner will understand the pressure you are under and help you out in any way possible. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Emotional tension is in the air as the sensitive Moon is challenged by combative Mars; a secret enemy may be talking behind your back at work. Maintain your own personal integrity and everything will fall into place. There is no need to try to outwit or retaliate against anyone. Merely focus on your obligations and responsibilities and you will come out on top. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You might be tempted to indulge in too much of a good thing today. No matter how sweet that ice cream tastes or how pleasant the wine, you will regret having more than a reasonable serving. Cancerians are renowned sensualists, but try to practice moderation if you want to avoid regret in the near future! Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Upsets in relationships are likely, whether it is with your romantic or business partner, or your parents. You or someone close to you may have unreasonable expectations. Spend time talking about your mutual goals and working out a compromise that will at least partially satisfy you both. Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Unexpected news at work or concerning your health may take you by surprise. No matter what sort of curve ball the cosmos throws you, unflappable Virgo should be able to pull through just fine. If changes are upon you, look at them as opportunities rather than trials or inconveniences. Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra An unexpected or forgotten expense may trip you up today. If your account is overdrawn or payment is overdue, use your charm to smooth things over and buy yourself a bit more time. Meanwhile, focus on planning for your financial future! It may be time to live more frugally. Cut back on the daily extras while still allowing yourself an occasional indulgence. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Conflict between your needs and your family's desires may be apparent today. Face any contention head on, rather than pretending nothing is wrong. If you express yourself and let your position be known, it will help build a bridge of understanding. Likewise, listen to what your family has to say about their own needs and expectations. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Many Archers will be feeling more introverted as the Moon moves into Scorpio and your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion; go ahead and stay in low gear today. Be honest and let people know you aren't up to any extracurricular activities today; after all, you are in your lunar low cycle. Spend your free time recharging your spiritual batteries and say no to anyone who would impose upon you. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Spending time with friends and associates will be uplifting, so meet like-minded people for lunch. Meetings with groups will go well now, especially if you are going to job interviews. A sense of brotherhood and teamwork prevails, and it seems you fit right in! Move forward with confidence. Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius The Moon passes through your tenth house of career and reputation, blending with Mercury to bring you kudos. You may have an opportunity to impress your superiors, especially the women involved. If you blend good manners and taste with your presentation, you should be able to win everyone over. Remember that 'good guys finish last' is just a myth perpetuated by sore losers. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces