Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, August 4, 2019
Aries
Get ready for fun as anything goes today... the more flexible you can be, the more you can enjoy today's aspects. Sure there are bills to pay, but the chance to forget about your troubles for a few hours is your gift from the cosmos. Let yourself laugh and enjoy the simple things in life with your friends and family.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
You may enjoy a lighthearted morning, but by afternoon it will be time to return to duty. Once the changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, you'll need to remember to water your plants and walk the dog (and more often). Some Bulls may be bringing work home from the office as tasks seem to be piling up, but don't forget to pay attention to good health habits! Skip the cookies and milk tonight and have fresh fruit instead.
Lucky Number389
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You'll be happy to lighten up once the changing Moon enters your fifth house of pleasure and creativity today. It will be easy to be optimistic as the Moon contacts sensual Venus and idealistic Neptune. Then again, it may be that you are too confident and will take an ill-advised risk... do try to keep both your feet on the ground.
Lucky Number922
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The changing Moon enters Libra and your fourth house of home and family, making you more than ready for a personal retreat. The stars favor spiritual and emotional healing now, so surround yourself with people and things that make you feel whole. Pick up some flowers on your way home from work and enjoy a candlelit bath tonight.
Lucky Number701
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
It will be easy for you to lend support and encouragement to your friends, family and associates today. With the sympathetic Moon and compassionate Ceres blending, you can express your love and confidence clearly and freely. People will be naturally drawn to you, and it seems you know exactly what to say.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Congratulate yourself for a job well done even if no one else notices today. Your ingenuity and efficiency are exactly what the world needs, but unfortunately overlooks in favor of more flashy solutions. Treat yourself to a massage or a long, warm bubble bath this evening. Pledge to serve only yourself as you rest and rejuvenate this evening.
Lucky Number445
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
You may begin to perk up late in the day when the changing Moon enters fair Libra and your first house of personality. You are sure to have more energy in the afternoon than you will in the morning, when it seems almost impossible to get out of bed to start the day. Let your body observe its own natural rhythms and avoid forcing yourself to work against them.
Lucky Number912
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
As the day wears on, you may feel yourself turning inward. Blame it on the changing Moon entering your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend time in quiet meditation. If you can arrange for a peaceful evening at home, recharge your spiritual batteries by taking a candlelit bath. Shut out the cares of the world and let Calgon take you away!
Lucky Number428
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
After a hard day's work, you can loosen up once the Moon enters sociable Libra and your eleventh house of friends and associates. However, you may want to guard just how much information you divulge to your pals over drinks... don't let your tongue get so relaxed that you confide the wrong things to the wrong people.
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
You may be tempted to daydream early in the day, but once the changing Moon enters Libra and your tenth house of career and reputation, you will need to display greater concentration. Take a cat nap mid-afternoon and you will find yourself refreshed and ready to focus; chances are good you will be up late tonight as you see to all your responsibilities.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Once the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel and adventure, Water Bearers will be ready for a change. After a long day, find a way to break your routine. Even if you simply sit and watch a show about history or travel this evening, you will enjoy the window into other worlds. Whatever you do, don't do what you always do.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
The changing Moon enters your eighth house of mystery, turning you on to the unseen. Many Fish will experience strong psychic energy as the Moon aspects intuitive Neptune. Listen to your small, still voice as you navigate your day; you may find that what you feel is often more accurate than what you think.
Comments