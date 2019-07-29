Horoscopes for Monday, July 29, 2019

Aries The harder you try to push ahead with things today, the more likely you are to be stymied and frustrated. Something or someone appears to be standing in your way, and unless you want to wear yourself to a frazzle you'd be well advised to admit temporary defeat. Once you do this, you may realize that you need to change your strategy because you're on a hiding to nothing with your current plans. Lucky Number 080 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus A loved one is unpredictable and eccentric. There's little you can do about it other than to let them get on with it. If you've arranged a social event, be prepared for some last-minute snags or changes of plan and try to go with the flow. There's also the possibility that you might be strongly attracted to someone who isn't your usual type at all, but who really gets you going. What's going on? Lucky Number 592 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You're on the hunt for excitement today, and you have no interest in anything or anyone that strikes you as boring, hidebound or tedious. If you're lumbered with people who are stick-in-the-muds, find ways of letting off steam without creating havoc. For instance, it will be tempting to dress in ways that will shock everyone, but what will that achieve other than a few frosty looks? Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer The last thing you want is to feel as though you're being tied down or restricted. Ideally, you should be able to do things on the spur of the moment, without having to ask anyone's permission or see if they want to tag along. You long to be a free spirit, but that could cause ructions if you're very close to someone. Find a compromise in order to keep everyone relatively happy. Lucky Number 353 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo It's a frustrating day, so be warned. You'll take one step forward and two steps back in virtually everything you do so be prepared to make very slow progress. There could also be teeth-gnashing delays to something that you consider to be very important or urgent but which is being disregarded by everyone else. All you can do is be patient and wait for the situation to improve. Lucky Number 855 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Someone is in a very flirtatious mood, as you'll soon discover. They might even make mincemeat of your heart as they bat their eyelashes at you or make all sorts of double-edged comments. If you're already spoken for you could be tempted to stray, but will you have the courage to do so? Maybe you shouldn't do anything rash yet, as the relationship might be over almost as soon as it's begun. Lucky Number 768 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Variety is the spice of life and it will certainly add some piquant seasoning to your day. This is especially likely if you've got to follow a rigid or tedious schedule today, because something will happen to throw all your plans up in the air. Do your best to go with the flow, because you won't get anywhere by resisting it and standing firm. Lucky Number 781 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio The month ends on a frustrating note because it's a day when it's hard to make much progress. Maybe someone is standing in your way or you're facing so many obstacles that you don't know what to do about them. Should you admit defeat or simply accept that the time is not yet right to make certain things happen? Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius The more sedate and uptight someone is today, the more you'll struggle to keep your temper with them. In fact, you won't have any patience with them and will count the seconds until you can get away from them. But try not to hurt their feelings in the process, especially if they happen to be a member of your family. And don't make comments that are deliberately intended to wind them up, either! Lucky Number 498 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You haven't made much headway with a certain someone during the past few days and unfortunately things get even more tricky between you today. Maybe you should accept that this is a low patch in your relationship and that it will all blow over in due course. In the meantime, it might help to keep a low profile and to stop asking the person concerned for reassurance or comfort. Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius It's difficult to make much headway with a certain someone today. They're being unco-operative and you may even suspect that they're deliberately throwing a spanner in the works for some peculiar reason of their own. Unfortunately you stand little chance of making them change their behavior at the moment, so you'll have to like it or lump it. Lucky Number 718 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer