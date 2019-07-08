Horoscopes for Monday, July 8, 2019

Aries A friend is worth their weight in gold today, as they magically make something happen or bring you an opportunity that would never have materialized without them. Make sure they know how grateful you are, even if they've done something quite minor in the great scheme of things. It's important that they know you appreciate them. Lucky Number 889 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Your visionary powers are working well, whether you're using them in the course of your work or simply for your own amusement. Your imagination is so strong that the things you're thinking about come true. If you have to talk to some influential or important people, try to adopt a gentle approach. Lucky Number 842 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Your imagination is very powerful today, so don't underestimate it because you could turn it to your advantage. Repeatedly telling yourself that something is going to go wrong might easily become a self-fulfilling prophesy, so switch tack and start telling yourself something positive. You may like to repeat a mantra to yourself or practice some sort of creative visualization. Lucky Number 104 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer A certain person is in a very sunny mood today and prepared to look favorably on you. This is very good news, especially if they're in a position of power or influence over you. At some point today you should try to sort out any official money matters that currently need your attention. Don't leave them until they reach crisis point. Lucky Number 275 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Leo It's essential to have faith in yourself and in other people today because it will move mountains. So keep a positive attitude because it might have some wonderful results. You could be fascinated by someone you meet who's very interested in mysticism or spirituality and whose enthusiasm makes you want to know more. Well, why not start learning about it right now? Lucky Number 182 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You have more power and potential than you realize today, so don't be modest about your achievements. In fact, you'll be amazed by what you can do now if you put your mind to it. This is also a very good day for investigating any complementary therapy that could benefit you in some way, especially if you want treatment for something that conventional medicine has been unable to help. Lucky Number 441 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Make the most of your relationships today, especially when you're with people you really care about. It's a great opportunity to bury the hatchet with someone and show that there are no hard feelings. You're exerting a strong but subtle influence over others today, so use it wisely and don't turn it into your secret weapon. Lucky Number 626 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio If someone is under the weather, do whatever you can to make them feel better. This might include giving lots of tender loving care and cooking something delicious to eat. If you haven't felt very good lately, this is a great opportunity to do something about it. See your doctor or some other health care professional that you trust. Lucky Number 448 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Love and laughter are the best medicines today, and they're both free. So soak up as much of them as possible. If you're feeling tired or washed out you'll enjoy spending some time near water, such as lying on the beach, strolling around a lake or soaking in a scented bath. Creative and artistic pastimes will also help you to unwind now. Lucky Number 513 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You willingly take care of other people today, especially if they're dear to your heart. If a member of the family is feeling a bit ropy or unhappy, do what you can to make them feel better. You might also be prepared to overlook someone's past misdemeanour in the interests of achieving peace and harmony in the future. Lucky Number 722 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius If you're a typical Aquarian you like keeping an eye on other people just to make sure they're OK, and you really excel at that today. Maybe a neighbor needs some special attention or a close relative could do with cheering up. Right now the needs of others are more important than your own requirements, but don't let anyone take advantage of you in the process. Lucky Number 529 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra