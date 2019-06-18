Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Aries
You're in a very constructive and practical mood, particularly when it comes to talking to relatives or doing things around the house. If something is broken you'll do your best to fix it because you don't want to be wasteful or irresponsible. You also don't like the thought of squandering your precious time or money, and will make decisions accordingly.
Lucky Number170
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Don't believe everything you hear because someone is talking through their hat. They may have got the wrong end of the stick, even if they won't admit it. Alternatively, they might be trying to deceive you in some way, in which case they most certainly won't want to own up. So trust your instincts and listen out for any remarks that set your alarm bells ringing.
Lucky Number175
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
This is a great day for hitting it off with whoever happens to be around. If you're with colleagues, you'll do your best to create a harmonious and productive atmosphere. If you're tackling some chores, you'll want to do them as well as possible and may even feel inspired to write some letters, especially if you've putting them off recently.
Lucky Number502
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
What a charmer you are today! It would be a shame to keep yourself to yourself for too long because people will love having you around, and plenty of compliments will come your way as well. You're in exactly the right mood for a convivial lunch or even a small party, in which case you'll want to look your very best. And you will!
Lucky Number144
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
It's almost impossible to pin down a certain person today because they're being so elusive and flaky. They may not even be around, or they might not answer their phone, so you can't make contact with them at all. And if they are there in body they may not be so in spirit, because their mind is obviously on other things, so you probably won't get a straight answer. Better try again tomorrow!
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
This is a terrific day for making plans and getting yourself organized, because you're feeling very resourceful and practical. Right now you hate the thought of any kind of waste, whether it's your time, money or effort, so you'll try to stretch all three as far as possible. Friends are supportive and good company, which will inspire you to do great things.
Lucky Number971
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Make time today to catch up with any paperwork that's gathering dust or quickly becoming overdue. You'll find it's much quicker to get through than you'd thought, which will come as a nice surprise. Speaking of surprises, you could hear about an unexpected payment or bonus that will be coming your way. If so, it may not be huge, but it will certainly be welcome.
Lucky Number809
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
You may love you-know-who to bits, but right now their ditzy attitude is driving you nuts. Is it because someone's being vague and flaky, or saying one thing and doing another? Be patient, because losing your temper will only make things worse than ever. Be careful if you're involved in a property deal and it's reached a crucial stage, because you may not be thinking as clearly as you imagine.
Lucky Number560
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Grab the chance to talk about your innermost feelings today, especially if you can confide in someone you trust. You don't have to make this conversation really serious or gut-wrenching, either, because even a relatively light-hearted chat will help you to release a lot of pent-up emotion. But do make sure that you do your fair share of listening as well as talking.
Lucky Number711
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Yesterday you were in the mood to do something unconventional but today you're feeling much more traditional, in true Capricorn Style. So what do you have in mind? Or would you prefer to be with people who fit this description, perhaps because that means you know where you are with them? At some point you'll enjoy making contact with an old friend.
Lucky Number599
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You've been on a roll during the past few days but things take a different turn today, leading to an uncharacteristic bout of doubt and confusion. You're feeling inadequate and overwhelmed today, which saps your energy and leaves you vulnerable to making mistakes and feeling damaged by other people's put-downs. Better retire from the fray to lick your wounds for a short while.
Lucky Number708
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
This promises to be a really enjoyable day, so make the most of it. You'll have a lovely time if you can relax and take life easy, preferably by doing as little as possible for as long as possible. If you can make the effort you'll enjoy going out for a meal, having a picnic in some beautiful surroundings or going to a party in your best clothes.
