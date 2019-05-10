Horoscopes for Friday, May 10, 2019

Aries A certain person seems to have lost all patience and tact on a bad-tempered day. Someone's only too eager to have an argument with you, and probably about the most trivial topic imaginable. However, before you lay all the blame, you too may be in a rather irascible and crotchety mood, and all too happy to get involved in a shouting match. Lucky Number 344 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Give yourself a treat and indulge in some pampering! It's exactly what you need right now, whether you're spending a small fortune or almost nothing at all. Your charm quotient is pretty high, too, so it's a super day for winning people over through the sheer strength and warmth of your personality. Don't underestimate yourself! Lucky Number 822 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini It feels as though you're running round in ever decreasing circles, especially if someone is chivvying you along or nagging you about being too slow. Alternatively, you'll be the one who's cracking the whip, in which case you need to do so in moderation otherwise your impatience will lead to a very tricky atmosphere. Lucky Number 576 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Someone is very impatient and hasty, and they'll object loudly if they think anyone is being slow or dragging their heels. This will soon cause a lot of tension because you'll feel edgy and as though this person is breathing down your neck. If there's a delay or hitch in a travel plan you'll want to get things moving again as fast as possible, but others may not want to proceed at your speed. Lucky Number 248 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo There's emphasis on the older people in your life at the moment and today you need to pay attention to someone who comes into this category. Maybe a parent or elderly relative needs plenty of tender loving care, or an older friend could do with some support. Give them your help gladly, even if it's slightly inconvenient, and you'll realize it's a pleasure to do so. Lucky Number 255 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Someone's ready to come out fighting today, so be careful what you say. They're feeling aggressive and domineering, and you might accidentally provoke them into losing their temper. Or are you secretly goading them into getting angry with you? There could be a disparity in your status, with one of you being older or more influential than the other one, making it difficult to have an even-sided argument. Lucky Number 403 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You're in the mood to pamper yourself, and that means spending money on a few little treats. Nothing wrong with that, provided that you know when to stop and you don't raid any communal kitties or joint accounts in the process. At some point today you'll want to bring out your sensual, hedonistic side and you'll feel short-changed if this doesn't happen. Lucky Number 710 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio It's a lovely day because it's so easy to get on well with other people. You have something nice to say to everyone, even if they aren't your favourite people. This polite approach encourages equal consideration and courtesy towards you. If you've been waiting for the right time to apologize to someone, take a deep breath and do it today. Lucky Number 472 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Someone is in a combative mood today. It's hard to talk to them for long without them getting angry or feeling got at. Ask this person what the problem is, although they may become so tricky and argumentative that quite frankly you'd rather let them stew in their own juice for the time being. Come to think of it, maybe that isn't such a bad idea. Lucky Number 112 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Do something enjoyable and relaxing today, even if you can only devote a short time to it due to pressing concerns. It's important that you give yourself a treat at some point, or you'll feel as though you're missing out. Today also presents a wonderful opportunity for making a fuss of someone you really care about, whether it's a special day for them or you simply want to celebrate having them in your life. Lucky Number 475 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You're starting to feel more like your normal self, which is a relief. If you didn't see someone yesterday because you couldn't summon up the energy, or you were about as much fun as a wet towel, this is a good chance to make amends. If possible, get together with some of your nearest and dearest at some point today, even if you only meet briefly for a cuppa. It will do you good to see them. Lucky Number 684 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo