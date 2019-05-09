Horoscopes for Thursday, May 9, 2019

Aries No matter what else you do today, take time to indulge in simple pleasures. Whether you stop to pick up fresh flowers or enjoy your favourite comfort food, it is important to savour a little happiness now. It's a lucky day, so you may receive a win or a windfall. This evening could see joy in the home for a change. You might like it! Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Sensual Venus and fortunate Jupiter blend today, making your feelings especially tender and your love life especially happy. Subconscious joys are coming to the surface. Deal with this energy in a positive way by surrounding yourself with loved ones and letting them see how deeply you feel. Lucky Number 967 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Scrutinize your budget as the Moon and Jupiter tempt you to spend money carelessly. Just because everyone else seems to have the latest gadgets or styles doesn't mean you need them. Avoid impulse purchases and wait until later before going window shopping. You don't need to keep up with the Jones's -- you just think you should! Lucky Number 699 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer With the Moon in your sign, you can be a veritable powerhouse today. Your charm and magnetism is very strong, so don't hesitate to work this to your advantage as Venus and Jupiter dance for you. One word of warning: be careful not to overwhelm anyone with the force of your emotions. Air signs may be especially uncomfortable with dramatic displays, so make sure you know who your audience is! Lucky Number 300 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Pace yourself carefully as the Moon moves you through your lunar low cycle. This is a time for rest and reflection rather than action, so don't push yourself too hard. Surround yourself with positive influences and be sure to get plenty of sleep tonight as you work on inner healing. Dreams will be revealing. A fortunate event is due thanks to Venus and Jupiter. Lucky Number 205 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Enjoy the lighthearted mood as the Moon moves through caring Cancer and your eleventh house of friends and associates. Sure, there is work to be done, but many hands make light work. A real sense of teamwork and family can permeate the day. Join the gang in working towards a good cause. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra You can be in favor with the Powers That Be as the Moon adds kindness and sensitivity to your work and family relationships today. This is a good time to try to understand the feeling of the authority figures in your life; you can also take this opportunity to express your own sentiments. You can to get quite a lot accomplished today, when all things seems to fall into place. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio The Moon bubbling through Cancer is always good for Scorpio. It brings optimism and bright ideas, stimulating your soul and your higher mind. Singles will find something attractive in passing strangers, who are magnetized by your energies. Interest is also sparked in cultural pursuits. Take in a foreign movie, or an art gallery, followed by supper at a chatty coffee club. The evening will be brilliant. Lucky Number 518 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius The focus is on teamwork today and you'll be most happy if you share your thoughts and ideas. The last thing you need is to be by yourself, so get out there. Don't be frightened to ask someone in authority for help, as they will be more than happy to oblige and you'll surge ahead. Good luck is also in the stars. Lucky Number 507 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn After yesterday's endeavors it's time to have some fun. Yes, even steady Sea-Goats can let their hair down once in a while! The stars favor plans of all kind today, so put some in place. Surround yourself with your favourite people or you might just want to spend time with one special person. If you've set your sights on someone who seems aloof, things could change radically today. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius With the homeloving Cancerian Moon in your sixth house of work and health, you'll enjoy organizing a domestic cleanup. Take a practical and constructive approach to things and you'll be quite pleased with the outcome. Colleagues at work will be impressed with your efficiency. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus