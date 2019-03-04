Horoscopes for Monday, March 4, 2019

Aries
Tension may be building for you as you attempt to work with a group of associates. It seems that your values and their goals are not entirely compatible at present. If you want to avoid a serious clash of opinions, you may need to be discreet about whom you share yours with. Confide only in your closest friends and family members. Smart Rams know that ultimately, they will win out!
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
You might be easily frustrated or disappointed today as the Moon and Mars clash. Don't allow anyone to take advantage of you in this state; if anyone asks you if you can do them a favor, say I don't know; if anyone tries to sell you something, say I'll have to think about it. Don't do anything that will have a big impact on your life or make any important decisions today. It's better to coast along, doing your job and minding your own business.
Lucky Number873
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The quickwitted Gem may have exceptionally strong intuition today .If you feel your intuition is telling you something, pay attention! Those of you with in-laws may find some difficulty in communication with them now. It may be best to listen as much as possible and to say as little as you can. This is not a day for confrontation, so keep a low profile.
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You may have to contend with business or personal power plays as the Moon completes her journey through your eighth house of other people's money. This is a good time to center yourself and focus your energy to avoid being used by so-called psychic vampires. You know the type; they attach themselves to you and seem to drain the life out of you. Steer clear of psychological manipulators.
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
The Moon clashes with Mars, making this a potentially stressful, and even upsetting day. Someone you care about could be struggling with anxiety, so try to be patient. Your calm and steady presence will be soothing. You don't really have to say anything . just be there. If you are struggling emotionally, take time out for a walk in nature.
Lucky Number286
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You may find yourself in the service of your friends and associates now. If you're running yourself down just to please a demanding buddy, you need to rethink the relationship. If you are truly enjoying being useful and helpful to those you care about, you are on the right track. While the Moon passes through your sixth house of health and service, remember to treat your body with care.
Lucky Number306
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The Aquarian Moon can mean creativity for some Crustaceans and romance for others; either way, your creative juices will be stirred .Passion, for better or for worse, is practically guaranteed by Mars adding a note of excitement to the mix . hang on to your hats because you are in for one exciting ride. Go with the flow, because one way or another, change is going to find you.
Lucky Number819
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The Moon moves through Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family, urging you to tend to the home fires today. For better or worse, your home and the people in it are a big part of who you are. You may not be able to change your family, but you can change the way you respond and react to their actions. Make a pledge to be the best you can be, challenging the others to follow your good example.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Keep talking today and you'll eventually get your point across: you have the opportunity to get your way before Mercury turns retrograde .Honey will catch more flies than vinegar, so sugarcoat your words if necessary. Romance is not out of the question, in fact, certain relationships are beginning to bloom at last.
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Don't allow your financial worries to get you down today; obsessing over every little detail will not solve the overall problem. You may find your finances are tight this month, but you can remedy the situation through long-term planning. Prosperity is literally just around the corner, so have faith.
Lucky Number401
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
The week begins on a high note with the Moon in your sign, giving you added strength and charm. Romance is favoured this evening, so don't turn down invitations that come your way. Even the least sociable among you should enjoy the company of a few select others now. Give yourself permission to have some fun. Go a little wild under the stars.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
If the week gets underway with you feeling a little teary, just wait till tomorrow when Mercury turns retrograde in your sign. Keep a steady course and don't be distracted. Focus on helping others and supporting the less fortunate. A selfless approach always favors the Fish.
