Horoscopes for Saturday, March 2, 2019

Aries
You could emerge as a real power player in your career field after today; the universe is putting money on your ability to perform in a superior manner. This should mean more money for you in the long run, so don't be afraid to take on extra responsibilities. Friends and associates will help you with your goals.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Open up a map and target a location about ninety minutes away. Then, pack your bags for a day trip. There is something about barrelling down the highway that is so soothing. Spend the day in a place you've never been before, exploring the terrain and meeting the people. If there is no way for you to get out of the house today, try watching the Travel Channel or reading a book about somewhere far away. You need to expand your horizons, so use your imagination.
Lucky Number802
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Make an effort to improve your relationships with business partners and cubicle mates. Take a cue from the Librans you know; exercise tact and diplomacy, and try to be less vague when expressing yourself. This will give you more room to navigate; by playing your cards a little closer to your chest, you afford yourself greater privacy.
Lucky Number822
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
The morning hours favor partnership issues, but by evening, confusion sets in. This is not a good time to trust anyone else with your responsibilities. In fact, be prepared to take more than your share of life's burdens as some of your friends and associates fall down on the job. The old saying If you want something done right, do it yourself is the theme of the day.
Lucky Number322
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Although the day starts out with you focusing on the issues of work and routine, the energy transforms later, putting you in the mood to negotiate. An excellent atmosphere surrounds your hopes and dreams, so you will be inclined to cooperate, or even form a new partnership. Eligible Lions may be inclined to pop the question in days ahead!
Lucky Number196
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The heat created by the nurturing Moon and unpredictable Uranus is high today; don't allow doubts and insecurities to ruin the rosy glow .There will be plenty of time to look at love in the harsh light of day; now is the time to wonder at the magic of love and affection. Creativity is sparked by this transit, so be ready for the muse when she comes upon you.
Lucky Number340
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You can avoid a fight by being honest today. If you don't feel like socializing, just say so . it's better to be up front about it. You may be in the mood for fun tonight, so don't rule out evening activities. Take care of the things that are important to you early in the day and then come to a happy compromise tonight.
Lucky Number971
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
There's plenty to do today in your own community and you'll find you are out and about more than usual. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect your life .if you have had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
It may be very hard to resist a shopping spree again today, especially if you are out with your friends today. You'll want to have what everyone else is buying, but try to control the impulse to spend. In fact, you might try leaving your credit cards at home. Just because something is on sale doesn't mean you need it! If you do spend, be sure to give what items you no longer use to the needy.
Lucky Number163
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Allow yourself some time to play as the Moon continues to light up your first house of personality. This is a good day for expressing your creativity and enjoying your children and loved ones. If you can, fly a kite, go swimming, pick wild flowers, or visit the zoo today. There'll be plenty of time for work and responsibilities tomorrow.
Lucky Number994
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
If you can manage to sleep all day, by the time the Moon enters your first house of personality you'll be ready to come back to life! Why not plan to go see a movie, or visit friends this evening? You'll enjoy a little escapism and some good company. There's no need to subject yourself to the public masses, but it will be good to leave your cave.
Lucky Number648
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
It should be easy to please and be pleased on this friendly and energetic day. Energy is high and spirits are generally optimistic, so why not plan to have some fun tonight? Get together with your mate, best friend, or partner for some celebrations . do something on the spur of the moment that you have always wanted to do. It will be good for your soul!
