Horoscopes for Thursday, February 28, 2019

Aries
The Moon passes into your tenth house of career and reputation, blending with Venus and Saturn and urging you to please. You may have an opportunity to impress your superiors, especially the women and elders involved. If you blend good manners and taste with your presentation, you should be able to win everyone over. Remember that good guys don't finish last... that's just a myth perpetuated by sore losers.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The Moon enters your ninth house of the higher mind, giving you energy and motivation to work towards philosophical, cultural or religious goals. It will be easier to make new friends and network amongst your associates, helping you achieve your own objectives. Some people you meet now may not be entirely above board, so keep your conversations light and impersonal.
Lucky Number241
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
The Moon sails through your eighth house of sex, money, and power today, meeting up with traditional Saturn and transferring light to generous Venus. Many of you will find this is a good day for business, while others will find intimate expression exquisite. Even normally antagonistic relationships can be harmonious now. One thing is for sure: if you find yourself involved in a power struggle, it is apt to be something you enjoy.
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Whether you are married or single, everyone has a best friend or special someone they like to spend time with. The relationship-oriented Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnership today, encouraging you to spend time with your significant other. It is time to share your feelings and find out what is on your partner's mind. How about meeting for lunch?
Lucky Number202
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Leo
The life-giving Sun transits gentle Pisces and your eighth house of sex, money, and power, allowing you to witness the power of unconditional love. Kindness from strangers may seem like angelic intervention and intimate relationships can heal under this soothing influence. There is a catch, however. You must let go of ego in order to take advantage of this special kind of magic.
Lucky Number265
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Be sure to get your beauty rest as the Moon spends some final hours in your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to spend with the ones you love and to tend to responsibilities under your own roof. Virgo will experience a burst of energy once the changing Moon sneaks into your fifth house of pleasure, tickling your fancy for fun and games.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Enjoy a free and easy morning while the Moon completes her tour through your third house of communications. Spend time connecting with your neighbors and siblings... the people in your community have a lot of support to offer. You may need to catch up on your correspondence, so sit down and return messages when you have the chance.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
It may be very hard to resist a shopping spree, especially if you are out with your friends today. You'll want to have what everyone else is buying, but try to control the impulse to spend. In fact, you might try leaving your credit cards at home. Just because something is on sale doesn't mean you need it! If you do spend, be sure to give what items you no longer use to the needy.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Allow yourself plenty of time to play as the Moon continues to light up your first house of personality. This is a good day for expressing your creativity and enjoying your children and loved ones. If you can, fly a kite, go swimming, pick wild flowers or visit the zoo today. There will be plenty of time for work and responsibilities tomorrow.
Lucky Number738
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
If you can manage to sleep in, by the time the Moon enters your first house of personality you'll be ready to come back to life. Fat chance! Why not plan to see a movie or visit friends this evening? You'll enjoy a little escapism or some good company. There's no need to subject yourself to the public masses, but it will be good to leave your cave.
Lucky Number359
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The Moon and Mercury conspire to bring mostly happy surprises your way, Aquarius. Look for serendipity in the little things, like a butterfly that happens to land on your shoulder as you walk the city streets. Good news may be waiting for you.
Lucky Number596
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
It seems you'll have to keep putting forth a lot of effort today, even if this is supposed to be your day off. If you are lucky, you'll have a chance to relax with your friends once the changing Moon enters Capricorn and your eleventh house of associates. Take heart... once you take care of business, you'll have plenty of time for relaxation tomorrow.
Comments