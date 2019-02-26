Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Aries
What you learn and where you go could prove to be life-changing, as the Moon links up with the transforming power of Pluto. Your friends and associates may turn you on to something that changes the way you view life. Since it isn't the 1960s any more, you may find yourself altering your mind through the practice of Buddhism, Yoga, or Tai Chi. Free your mind!
Taurus
Intense Pluto and the emotional Moon combine to create sizzling passions, so find a positive way to use this energy! If you are in a committed, intimate relationship, this may be a good day to spend in bed together. If this relationship has resulted in an offspring or two, find a willing baby sitter and spend the night in a hotel. You don't want your children to hear you howling!
Gemini
The emotional Moon and affectionate Venus blend well today, urging you to spend time with friends. You will be able to forget your troubles for a while as you let yourself have fun for a change. Your relationship with your most significant other, best friend, or business partner can benefit from this energy, especially if you find something uplifting to do together.
Cancer
It may be clean up time for many Crabs as the Moon encourages you to take stock of what you have in your closets. A good rule of thumb is that if you haven't worn something in the past year, it is unlikely you will ever wear it again. Of course, there are some exceptions, but if you haven't been a size four or had a thirty-one inch waist in over ten years, consider donating your old clothing to charity.
Leo
The sensitive Moon and intense Pluto create sparks with the radiant Sun, allowing you to experience a depth of passion. Whether these passions are positive or negative is up to you. Whatever you feel today, you will feel deeply. Artist and writers among you will be inspired as creativity reaches a peak. Watching the sunset may be a mystical experience.
Virgo
Powerful Pluto lends an edge to the emotional Moon as she squares off with the egotistical Sun today. You may have a hard time dealing with your mate or partner, but keep in mind that he or she may not be so pleased with your recent behavior. It is very possible that you are repeating patterns you learned from the past. If this is the case, you would do well to see a professional counselor about breaking the cycle.
Libra
Strong words may be said as the expressive Moon meets up with intense Pluto in your third house of communication. You may surprise yourself with the depth of your passion, especially in romantic relationships. Your emotions run deep today, for better or for worse. Let intuition be your guide when dealing with children's interests. Your patience will be rewarded.
Scorpio
You may be frustrated in your attempts at pleasure, causing tension today. This just may be one of those days when every time you try to relax and enjoy yourself, the phone rings and reality rears its ugly head. You may have to tend to business before pleasure, while the Moon courses through your second house of personal finances and values. Take a few deep breaths and remember this too shall pass!
Sagittarius
The emotional Moon, sexual Mars, and powerful Pluto combine to make you very passionate today. What you love, you really, really love, and what you hate... well, try not to blow anyone or anything out of the water. You may feel very lucky today, and in a sense you may be. Unfortunately, the luck you have may not be the sort you want, so don't tempt fate by being arrogant.
Capricorn
The sensitive Moon blends with deep Pluto, bringing subconscious motivations to the surface. If you find your temper rising, take five and go for a walk outdoors. It may be that you aren't mad about your current situation at all, and that your real anger is towards something else. Try not to take out your frustration on innocent bystanders and family members.
Aquarius
The intensity of your feelings may surprise you as the tender Moon links up with powerful Pluto. Romantic relationships may become incredibly passionate now; friendships are also likely to experience exceptional depth of emotion. You might consider taking a leadership position among your peers. You have both the energy and charisma it takes to get everyone's attention.
Pisces
You may be struggling with a career issue or with your reputation. There is no use fighting when Pluto is involved, so try to relax and understand what is happening on a deeper level. Your heart will let you know which direction to take as events unfold. You may need to let go of deeply cherished ambitions and follow a different path. Whatever you do, do not misuse any authority you are given.
