Horoscopes for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Aries
You have a chance to restore balance and harmony to your relationships today. If you listen to what others have to say and think very carefully before you speak, you should be able to straighten up any misunderstandings. Keep in mind that with Mercury retrograde, many will be sending mixed messages. Encourage peaceful compromise with your most significant other.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
With the Moon lighting up your sixth house of health and service, you'll want to make sure you are keeping healthy habits. Pledge to walk regularly and to eat balanced, healthy meals. If you need to lose weight, consult your physician before starting a diet! Remember to find time each day for rest and relaxation. You need to unwind after each hectic day.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
With the Moon battling Venus and Pluto today there should be plenty of excitement! Just be sure that in your haste you have not forgotten or left out important information as the cosmos is ready to trip you up. Romance may have you soaring one moment and crashing the next, so be prepared for anything!
Lucky Number914
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Your intuition is likely to be strong as the Moon blends with intuitive Jupiter today. You may simply know things and be right on, without any previous knowledge of a situation. This is a good time to avoid unpleasant people and crowded places, as your psychic antennae is working overtime. Protect yourself from the negative energy in the world.
Lucky Number750
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Even with the Lunar Orb under pressure, you can make progress by communicating today. If you need to call a truce with your mate or business partner, today will give you the opportunity. Positive change can be the result of your hard work over the next few weeks, so swallow any pride that stands in your way.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The Moon continues to glide through fair-minded Libra and your second house of personal finances, stimulating the urge to shop. Buying pretty things may lift your spirits now, but make sure you aren't just running up your credit card bills. Buy only the things you know you can pay off within a month or two. Find a way to balance the need to save and the need to spend.
Lucky Number706
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
It will be easier to express yourself as the Moon glides through Libra, blending well with fortunate Jupiter today. You may have all kinds of wild and wonderful ideas. Hopefully you have the freedom to be spontaneous. If you go out to lunch with associates, you would have them rolling on the floor with your quick wit. Enjoy being popular.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The opportunity for healing deep emotional wounds exists now as the Moon blends well with fortunate Jupiter. Often it is the little things that bring us to our higher ground, so don't overlook these chances. Maybe spending an hour with an older person if you are young or a younger person if you are of mature years will help remind you of the topsy-turvy beauty in life.
Lucky Number257
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
You can look forward to fun and excitement as the Moon and Jupiter blend well in your solar chart... anything can happen, so prepare to be flexible! Miscommunication can lead to mishaps, so be as clear as possible in all your dealings. Your friends are likely to back you up if you find yourself in a jam.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
The Moon's presence in your tenth house of career and status calls for diplomacy on your part. The Venus keynote in your sign adds charm and sociability. It will be easier to put aside your personal frustrations in order to handle your responsibilities and communicate with those in authority. A sense of balance and fairness will help you make a good impression.
Lucky Number468
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
A philosophic mood may dominate the day, turning your thoughts to the deeper meanings in life. Of course, the moment you begin to think yourself wise is the moment you begin to move down the wrong path, so keep in mind that no one is completely enlightened. Keep reaching and stretching by signing up for a course that will keep your mind open to all that is left to learn.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon and Jupiter combine to increase your psychic sensitivities... pay attention to your gut feelings. The next few days are likely to be tumultuous, but by pouring your spiritual oil on troubled waters, you can head trouble off at the pass. Listen to what people are really saying and not just the words they are speaking.
