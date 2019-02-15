Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, February 15, 2019

February 15, 2019 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your drive to earn money and gather resources moves into high gear as motivated Mars enters determined Taurus and your second house of personal finances. This is your chance to move ahead on your own terms... it may mean more work for you, but you can claim all the credit in the end. There may be some battles with others over just who gets what, but your detailed accounts will save the day.

Lucky Number

526

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

With aggressive Mars in your sign, many Bulls will be charging forward at full speed. This can be a time of great progress if you use this energy constructively. Most people will be excited and impressed by your presence, but you will also invite a great deal of opposition. If you like a good fight, then the next few weeks are for you!

Lucky Number

399

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you start to feel edgy and nervous, blame it on Mars kicking up dirt in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is not the time to begin anything new... with Mars behind the scenes you are better of finishing what you have already started. Guard your health carefully throughout the month as you are likely to have a weakened immune system.

Lucky Number

164

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Get set to compete, or conversely, work strenuously within a team, as aggressive Mars kicks butt in your eleventh house of friends and associates. This can be a highly creative and productive month, but tempers run high whenever you are in a group of people. Romance intensifies but takes on a more sexual tone as tenderness falls by the wayside.

Lucky Number

490

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Mighty Mars moves into your tenth house of career and reputation today, kicking off several weeks of clawing your way to the top. Unfortunately, your drive and ambition won't be appreciated by everyone, so try to remain diplomatic and tactful during this time. You'll find it harder than ever to maintain a healthy balance between work and family, so plan your strategy now.

Lucky Number

254

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It may be hard to keep you at home now that driven Mars has entered your ninth house of travel and adventure. You are likely to devour any educational materials that come your way, whether it's a series on The Discovery Channel or a class at your local college. However, those with in-laws may find their nerves beginning to fray in the coming weeks.

Lucky Number

852

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Lusty Mars enters your eighth house of sex, money and power, increasing your desire for all three! You are likely to have greater energy and stamina in pursuing your goals, but less sensitivity for others. Likewise, others may see you more as a commodity than a unique soul.

Lucky Number

978

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Get ready to put up your dukes as combative Mars enters your seventh house of marriage, partnerships, and competitors. It will be all too easy to take offence with the people you live and work with, so promise to count to ten or take a walk whenever you feel your blood boiling. Chances are your most significant other, business partner or main competitor will be on the war path, too. Handle with care!

Lucky Number

737

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you want to start a new exercise routine, Mars will give you all the energy you need as it moves into your sixth house of health and service. In fact, you'll need to participate in moderate exercise every day to help relieve stress. Mars can also indicate illness, so keep your focus on good health habits. You can get a great deal accomplished at work, but it may be despite the interference of competitive co-workers.

Lucky Number

093

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Goat is feeling feisty as lusty Mars enters your fifth house of pleasure and romance, where it will remain for several weeks. Competitive situations will only serve to drive you to greater performances, making this a wonderful transit for athletes. Romance is exciting, but don't expect gentle displays of affection. Passionate, sexual expressions will command your attention.

Lucky Number

799

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The month ends on an argumentative note as irritable Mars enters your fourth house of home and family. If you are frustrated with your parents, don't take it out on your mate or co-workers unless you want to spend the entire month quarrelling. While you should have more energy for home improvements, accidents are also more likely. Go slowly and proceed with caution.

Lucky Number

379

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Get ready to speak your mind as assertive Mars storms your third house of communication. Some of you may have trouble getting along with siblings and neighbors, while others will be frustrated by opinionated in-laws. With tact and good timing, you should be able to express your views in a way that will make a positive expression. Then again, you could totally lose your cool and tell the whole world off!

Lucky Number

982

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

