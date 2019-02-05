Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Aries
Happy Chinese New Year of the Pig! Passions may rise as the sensitive Moon clashes with seductive Venus, so try to find a safe outlet for this powerful emotional energy. A power struggle among friends and associates may threaten to end key relationships. Step back from any emotionally charged situation to gain a clear perspective. By tomorrow, tempers cool and everything will begin to fall into place.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The Moon shines light on your tenth house of career and reputation today, adding pressure to your already hectic schedule. People in positions of authority are likely to be emotional now, so avoid unnecessary entanglements. As much as you would rather be at home, you will have to get out there and deal with the public today. Take a few deep breaths and the day will pass by quickly enough. Enjoy the Year of the Pig!
Lucky Number601
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
It's the Chinese New Year of the Pig! If you haven't already signed up for a course on a subject that intrigues you, now is a great time to just do it. No matter how old you are, there is always more to learn. Now that the Moon is lighting up your ninth house of travel and higher education, why don't you take the plunge? Even a course in how to cook meals in less than thirty minutes will add to your life.
Lucky Number771
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Even though it's the beginning of the splendid Year of the Pig, Saturn and Pluto are under pressure, putting strain on your health and employment situation. If you haven't already started to improve your eating habits and adhere to a sensible exercise routine, consult your doctor soon. If you don't address these issues now, you may find you are forced to later when your body breaks down.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The tender Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships gives you that soft, warm, fuzzy feeling. It's the Year of the Pig! Snuffle Grunt! Your most significant other may be more emotional than usual, but you shouldn't mind. Some tension may exist concerning responsibilities around the house, but if you make an effort to work as a team everything should go swimmingly.
Lucky Number928
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
The Moon at the New Year of the Pig activates your sixth house of health and service, encouraging you to look out for your health. Choose your meals wisely and drink plenty of fresh water to ensure proper digestion. Be sure to get fresh air and exercise, too. When you feel well, you are better able to serve others, which is also a sixth house focus. Take care of yourself before you attempt to care for others.
Lucky Number642
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
The tender Moon in cool-hand Aquarius at the Chinese New Year of the Pig activates your fifth house of romance and creativity, adding warmth to your relationships with your children and bringing lovers closer together. Inspiration can be found in the joyful things in life, whether it is watching a dandelion in the wind or watching newborn kittens. Embrace the fullness of life, enjoying every moment.
Lucky Number600
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The Moon at the New Year of the Pig is in your fourth house of home and family. Some of you may find it is hard to control your emotions and will need a proper outlet. Family relationships may be cramping your style, but even the self-reliant Scorpion needs a sturdy foundation to lean on. Exercise your frustrations away rather than take them out on unsuspecting loved ones.
Lucky Number550
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
With the sensitive Moon moving through your third house of communications as we celebrate the New Year of the Pig, it may be time to talk about your feelings. Archers have been through a lot over the last year or two, and the next two years will test you on everything you have learned. Hopefully, you now know that it is far better to express your emotions rather, than hold them in until you explode.
Lucky Number813
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
The Moon stimulates your second house of personal finances as the Year of the Pig comes along, urging you to get back to business. Friends and associates may want more of your time than you are comfortable giving: a polite no, not today, should do the trick. What you value, and what your friends value, may be at odds. Keep your own counsel and mind your own business to avoid stress.
Lucky Number815
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The Moon in your first house of personality at the New Year of the Pig, will give you extra energy. Expressing your emotions is recommended now; don't pretend to be happy if you aren't, and don't hide your joy if you feel like singing! A conversation with someone at a distance may be quite educational.
Lucky Number654
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The New Year of the Pig is here, dear Fish! However, emotional reactions and difficulties with your children may arise when the Moon clashes with tender Venus. Your subconscious feelings and motivations may be to blame, so step back and look inward before confronting someone you love. You may just need an opportunity to work off some steam. Try going for a brisk walk or bike ride this afternoon.
